Pro-life Christian musician Danny Gokey urges his followers to "fight for those who have no voice." He also has a message for ladies who have had abortions: there's hope for them, too.

"I am pro-baby and pro-mama, 100% of the way," Gokey said in a video released on Saturday by pro-life organization Live Action. "If you're watching this and you've had an abortion, know this: that you are loved, you are accepted and you have a place at the table - and Jesus' blood can wash away that wound and scar."

Faithwire noted Gokey's statement where he said that abortion in the United States totals 2,363 newborns daily, and this equates to more than 860,000 per year. Thus, it's the singer's hope that his message would inspire others to speak up for the rights of unborn children.

"I believe that, with God's help, that we can fight for life, and fight for freedom for these babies," he stated.

Gokey also urged people to visit 2363.org, a Live Action campaign aimed at informing the public about the legality of abortion in the United States.

"Share with people they can choose life, how God is for them - not only for the baby, but God is for them," Gokey continued. "And that God can take care of all the fears that they might have."

Thank you for standing against abortion, Danny! #FightForThe2363 pic.twitter.com/hvrEQTxtNp — Live Action (@LiveAction) December 4, 2021

According to Christian Life Resources, there had been a total of 62,502,904 abortions since 1973. The source cited the data from the Guttmacher Institute and the CDC. As for the recent statistics, between 2018 and 2020, there were 862,320 abortions for the GI data and 619,820 from CDC.

About Danny Gokey

As per his web bio, Gokey soon became a household name as he finished in the top three of American Idol's eighth season.

Gokey's first album, "My Best Days," debuted at #4 on the Billboard Top 200 album chart after he won American Idol.

He also had a string of #1 albums since then, including "Hope In Front of Me,"" Rise, Haven't Seen It Yet," and Christmas albums, "Christmas Is Here" and "The Greatest Gift."

His other hits include "Hope In Front of Me," "Rise," "The Comeback," "Love God Love People," RIAA Certified Gold songs "Tell Your Heart to Beat Again" and "Haven't Seen It Yet," and multi-week, multi-chart top-ten runs in the U.S., Canada, and now Latin markets with his Spanish recordings. As a KLOVE Male Vocalist of the Year, he has won three Grammy Awards, two Dove Awards, and countless nominations for the Dove Awards.

Gokey's life and career have been molded by the ability of music to give him purpose and direction, even in the most difficult of circumstances. He was born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he was one of six children and grew up in a family where music was an important part of life.

After the passing of his first wife, Sophia, he was reportedly encouraged to take the stage on American Idol. On the heels of his wife's death, he founded Sophia's Heart, a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting other nonprofits