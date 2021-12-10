Indiana Judge Grant Hawkins of Marion County declared on Monday a mistrial on the case of Larry Jo Taylor, Jr. who was charged for various crimes, especially the murder of he pregnant wife of Resonate Church Pastor Davey Blackburn in 2015.

The Christian Post said Hawkins declared the mistrial on the first day of Taylor's trial after jurors learned Blackburn's wife, Amanda, died while being pregnant. The 24-year-old Taylor is one of the three men accused in the murder of Amanda. The other two are Jalen Watson and Diano Gordon.

The IndyStar explained that Hawkins questioned the jurors on their knowledge of Taylor's case. But some of the jurors' responses were not satisfactory. In particular, more than one juror was aware of the important fact of Amanda's pregnancy when she was murdered that Hawkins declared a mistrial. Hawkins told the IndyStar that the defense successfully kept that very important information from the jurors.

"Ms. Blackburn was pregnant at the time of her death," Hawkins quoted some of the jurors in saying during the hearing.

Authorities reportedly awaiting Taylor's conviction for Blackburn's murder have to wait further when the trial is set once a new jury is seated, as announced by Hawkins. The Amanda Blackburn Case Facebook Page announced the pre-trial conference has been set by Hawkins to April 2022.

Reacting to the mistrial, administrators of the page expressed disappointment and cried out for justice that has long been awaited for Amanda.

"Families made travel arrangements, witnesses had taken time off work, sister and parents had emotionally been taxed thinking of being at the trial all week and within a few hours (after waiting 6 years) a mistrial is declared. What an awful thing for this family. Will justice ever be served?" administrators of the page stated on Wednesday.

Taylor was charged to 29 years of imprisonment last April for the murder of Amanda. While Watson was given a lighter sentence in 2017 after pleading guilty to one count of robbery for Amanda's death and to two counts of burglary as part of the deal to cooperate in the prosecution of Taylor and Gordon. This is also why he was also dismissed for seven other charges that included murder and auto theft. Gordon, whose case is also ongoing, pleaded guilty to robbery resulting to serious injury in 2018.

As previously reported, Davey Blackburn left their home in Indianapolis on Nov. 10, 2015 for the gym leaving behind 12-week pregnant Amanda and their first born then 15-month old Weston. The suspects, who have held a string of robberies in the neighborhood the past days, saw Davey leave and broke in the front door that was left unlocked. Taylor hit Amanda with a gun while the two suspects left to withdraw money with her ATM card. Taylor then fired three gunshots on Amanda, which the neighbor heard and reported to the police.

Davey arrived and was stalled an hour outside not knowing what happened to Amanda. He later went inside and found her naked in a pool of blood. Amanda was rushed to the hospital but died two days later because of her injuries.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office revealed that Taylor's case is on its sixth year with a two-year delay brought by the pandemic. Another reason was that the case had multiple defendants considering Amanda's murder was in line with an eight-day crime spree, requiring additional time for it.

"(COVID) has affected our Court system for nearly two years," the Marion County Prosecutors' Office said on Tuesday.

The crime spree began on Nov. 3 with Taylor raping a woman, shooting and killing a man named Rolando Gonzalez-Hernandez for only having $10 the next day, Nov. 4. The said crimes are part of the charges against Taylor for robbery and murder.