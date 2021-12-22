Outspoken Christian actor Chris Pratt is unjustly maligned by leftists and the liberal media because he is "a Christian" and "a nice guy," according to Joe Rogan, producer and host of the renowned podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience."

In his most recent podcast, Rogan described Pratt as "outside the lines in terms of his ideology."

The emphasis of Rogan's program, according to CBN News, was on the renowned people, mostly actors, who are scared to break from mainstream progressive thought. He said this is because of their Christian faith that Hollywood stars are "scared," despite them being some of the kindest people he's ever met.

Pratt, he said, is no exception.

"He's a Christian and he's pretty open about it and, because of that, they attack him," Rogan said.

Rogan went on to say that Pratt's detractors have a lot of issues with Pratt's faith in Jesus and his attempts to be a decent guy.

The podcaster's guest also said that Pratt has been referred to as "the worst Chris" on several occasions on the internet. But Rogan was quick to denounce the hatred, as well as those who were spreading it.

Asked what he thought of them, Rogan described the individuals who were bashing the actor as "insane people that hate their job...when their boss isn't looking they're tweeting bad things about Chris Pratt," noted NewsBusters.

The backstory

A harmless Instagram post about his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, in which he complimented their "healthy" daughter, garnered the wrath of social media users in November.

"Guys. For real. Look how she's looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!? We met in church," Pratt said on Instagram. "She's given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that's love! She helps me with everything."

Critics accused him of slamming ex-wife Anna Faris and their ailing son Jack, who has a history of health issues. Following the post, some fans were angered.

"Celebrating one child does not undervalue another," one follower said.

"WOW! Forgot your boy already," said one user.

"It's the part about the 'healthy' daughter that is messed up," another said.

To his credit, the actor dealt with the incident by drawing attention to his Christian beliefs.

Pratt acknowledged that he was angered by the criticism by posting on Instagram that he had gone for a run while listening to praise and worship music, which, he stated, led him thinking "like there was another in the fire standing next to me ... That moment really captured me. And so I just want to say, all glory to God!"

He also recommended that they do some exercise, listen to praise music, and read the Bible since he found it to be really beneficial to him that particular morning.

Despite the criticism, Maria Shriver, his wife's mother, also urged him to continue.

"Your family loves you," she told him. "Rise above the noise."