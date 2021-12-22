Christian Aid Ministries (CAM) revealed that the remaining 12 missionaries in Haiti experienced a rescue similar to those of people in the Bible: they were not released by their captors, the 400 Mawozo Gang, but rather God led them to escape on the night of December 15.

Faithwire reported that the 12 missionaries of CAM in Haiti made a rather "daring overnight escape" on foot, bracing miles of moonlit terrain with the stars to guide them back to freedom.

As per World News Group, the Ohio-based Christian organization held a press conference on Monday to confirm that all 17 missionaries--16 Americans and one Canadian, composed of five men, five children, and seven women--are finally safe with their families.

CAM released a statement on December 17 that the hostages are "freed" and provided a lengthy list of appreciation for all those who supported them throughout the two-month ordeal. The organization also announced that they will be holding a press conference to reveal more information about the release of the missionaries.

The 17 missionaries were kidnapped last October 16 by the notorious 400 Mawozo Gang on their way back from an orphanage. During the press conference, CAM revealed that the gang moved the missionaries several times during their captivity. The hostages were often kept in small, barricaded rooms and were provided with sparse meals, baby food for the children, and basic hygiene supplies.

Two of the 17 missionaries were freed in November and another three early this month, leaving a dozen still in captivity. Throughout this time, CAM have been releasing limited information regarding the freed missionaries for their safety and security, especially those who were left in captivity.

The release of all captives last week was then regarded as "an answered prayer" by the thousands from all over the world who have journeyed with them in prayer and support throughout their ordeal

CAM Spokesman Weston Showalter finally disclosed during the press conference that the missionaries held worship services and daily prayer meetings while in captivity. While CAM General Director David Troyer revealed that twice each weekday they held conference calls with the missionaries throughout the time they were kept hostage.

Accordingly, the remaining missionaries felt they were being directed to God to escape. They were able to open the door of the room they were kept in and get out without the guards noticing them.

"The hostages were sensing God nudging them to attempt an escape. Over the time of their captivity, God gave various hostages a desire to attempt an escape," Showalter said.

"To attempt such a thing would be dangerous. They sought God over and over again seeking direction from Him. After much discussion and prayer, they became solidly united that God seemed to be leading them this way," he added.

They walked an estimate of 12 miles that night through gang territory, a forest, and brambles while carrying the children. They encountered a Haitian who helped them make a call to the police that eventually landed them to getting a Coast Guard flight to Florida.

"When they sensed the timing was right, they found a way to open the door that was closed and blocked, fled silently to the path that they had chosen to follow, and quickly left the place that they were held despite the fact that numerous guards were close by," Showalter continued.

"In the distance, they could see a mountain feature that they had recognized and identified in the previous days. They identified this landmark before and they knew that this was the direction they needed to go. They also followed the sure guidance of the stars as they journeyed through the night, traveling toward safety," he concluded.