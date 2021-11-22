After more than a month of being in captivity, two of the 17 American Christian missionaries abducted in Haiti have been freed according to their organization, Christian Aid Ministries.

CBN News reported that the Ohio-based missionary organization announced that two of the seventeen members of their staff have been freed and are currently "safe, in good spirits, and being cared for." CBN News highlighted that the names of the released hostages are kept confidential at this time.

The 17 Christian missionaries, which includes 16 Americans and 1 Canadian, were abducted by the notorious 400 Mawozo gang on their way back from an orphanage in Haiti last October 16. The gang demanded $1 million for each of the abducted, which is composed of five children, five men, and seven women.

Early this month, an unnamed United States official disclosed in an interview with Reuters that evidence obtained by the government showed all missionaries are alive. The U.S. sent Federal Bureau of Investigation personnel to Haiti to work on the matter, and President Joe Biden is said to be monitoring the case and its updates.

In a statement dated November 21, Christian Aid Ministries said they could only provide limited information on the two hostages that have been freed to ensure their safety.

"We have learned that two of the hostages in Haiti were released. We praise God for this! Only limited information can be provided, but we are able to report that the two hostages who were released are safe, in good spirits, and being cared for," Christian Aid Ministries said.

"We cannot provide or confirm the names of those released, the reasons for their release, where they are from, or their current location. We ask that those who have more specific information about the release and the individuals involved would safeguard that information," it stressed.

Christian Aid Ministries rejoiced at the great news, citing Psalm 145:3 which highlights the greatness of God who is "greatly to be praised." The organization, however, continuously asked for prayers for the remaining 15 missionaries still in Haiti.

"We encourage you to continue to pray for the full resolution of this situation. While we rejoice at this release, our hearts are with the fifteen people who are still being held. Continue to lift up the remaining hostages before the Lord," Christian Aid Ministries urged.

Two days prior to that Sunday statement, the organization released messages written by family members of the missionaries. The relatives--a mother of one of the women and a grandmother of the two children--raised the long wait for a "quick response and timely release" of the missionaries for the 35 days they have been held captives seemed to be a "saga" that "stretches on" without end.

"Although we long for the waiting to end and for our loved ones to be set free, we are nonetheless grateful for the treasures that we have found in this valley-gifts from our God and from His people," the relatives said.

The relatives elaborated that the "treasures" they discovered in their time of waiting and in the very ordeal they face because of the missionaries abducted by the 400 Mawozo gang is the sense of belongingness "to a Christian community, the body of Christ." They were pertaining to the global support they received from various people encouraging them and praying for the missionaries, who sent messages of hope and love.