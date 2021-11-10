Proof obtained by the United States government reveals "at least some" of the 17 Christian missionaries abducted in Haiti are still alive.

The Christian Post said an unnamed United States official disclosed with Reuters that the government obtained proof that some of the 17 missionaries are still alive despite being almost a month in captivity in Haiti.

The information comes after confirmation from the Ministry of Defense in Dominican Republic that five helicopters of the United States have landed in Puerto Plata, Haiti to rest and refuel for a humanitarian mission. The said helicopters went viral in social media due to the ongoing political crisis in Haiti where half the country is said to be run by gangs.

The 17 missionaries, one of which is a Canadian and the rest of which are Americans, were kidnapped by the on October 16 by a notorious gang named 400 Mawozo, who are known to be targeting those engaged in religious operations. The missionaries are members of the Christian Aid Ministries and were kidnapped after coming from an orphanage. There are five children among those kidnapped, five are men and seven are women.

Christian Aid Ministries recently said that the situation in Haiti has become "intense" and there was no form of communication with the missionaries. Nonetheless, the organization is hopeful that God is taking care of the hostages as He does with their families.

"It is now the 24th day of this crisis, and our workers and loved ones are still being held hostage in Haiti. We, along with government authorities, continue to work hard to bring them home safely. This is our heartfelt desire, but we want to surrender to God's plan and timing," Christian Aid Ministries said in a November 8 statement.

"The families of the hostages continue to face long days of waiting for news about their loved ones. The hostages no doubt face long days as well, wondering when they might be released," they added.

Last October 28, Haiti's National Police confirmed to AFP that they have received evidence that the missionaries are still alive despite the United States not providing the much-demanded $17 million ransom, which is $1 million for each missionary. The United States, through White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, did assure that they are working their best to "resolve the situation" through "constant communication with the Haitian National Police."

Prayers were requested last week for the Christian missionaries who face "a very lawless situation" and because of the "hefty ransom" requested for their release by the 400 Mawozo gang. The gang was reported to have threatened to kill them should the ransom not be given.

A video of the 400 Mawozo gang leader Joseph circulated in social media showing displeasure for the ransom not being given yet and threatening to kill the hostages. Joseph is said to be speaking while standing in front of open coffins belonging to members of his gang who got killed. The gang leader also threatened Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry and Haitian National Police Chief Leon Charles.

"I swear by thunder that if I don't get what I'm asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans. You guys make me cry. I cry water. But I'm going to make you guys cry blood," the 400 Mawozo gang leader remarked in the video.

Amidst the threat, families of the Christian missionaries extended their forgiveness for the abductors saying that, "We are not holding anything against them."