Christian Aid Ministries announced on Monday that three more of the seventeen American Missionaries have been released from captivity.

CBN News reported that Christian Aid Ministries (CAM) released a statement on Sunday regarding the additional release of the missionaries held captive by the 400 Mawozo gang.

"We are thankful to God that three more hostages were released last night. Those who were released are safe and seem to be in good spirits. As with the previous release, we are not able to provide the names of the people released, the circumstances of the release, or any other details," CAM said in the statement dated Dec. 6.

The organization also said that they will be focusing efforts on continuous prayer and fasting for the remaining hostages. They also urged everyone to continue praying for the safe release of the captives.

"As announced on Friday, we would like to focus the next three days on praying and fasting for the hostages. Please continue to intercede for those who are still being held as well as those who have been released. We long for all the hostages to be reunited with their loved ones. Thank you for your prayer support," CAM stressed.

The 17 missionaries were composed of 16 Americans and one Canadian. These are five children, five men, and seven women who were all abducted on October 16 on the way back from an orphanage. Last Nov. 21, two of the seventeen missionaries were released after being held captive for a month.

CAM explained during the initial release of captives that information can not be fully divulged for the security of the captives. The same applies as there are still a dozen missionaries left in the hands of the abductors who are known to be in notorious in Haiti. The gang actually demanded a ransom of $1 million per missionary and even threatened to kill them should the ransom be denied.

Meanwhile, during the initial release of the captives, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki raised that they are certainly happy about it and that they continue to work for the rest to be released as well. She said it would be too early to "make predictions" about the rest and the government would be "working to continue to get more of the missionaries released and home."

"Well, that is certainly news to be happy about--that these two individuals have been released. As you know, there are a number who are still there. And we have obviously been working around the clock--our team on the ground. We have a number of law enforcement who are there, providing assistance and offering that," Psaki said.

CAM said it has been seven weeks since the missionaries were abducted by the 400 Mawozo from the orphanage that they sponsor and have been visiting for years. Accordingly, the orphanage is one and a half hours away from the abductors' "base" in Haiti.

"Our staff valued opportunities like this to visit Haitian homes, clinics, schools, and orphanages that we help to support. Little did they know that, on this beautiful day, they would begin a difficult journey of being held hostage by a Haitian gang," the organization said.

The organization added that the idea to go on fasting came from a "Haitian brother and others who made similar suggestions" that they do recognize and will be doing from December 6-8 for the safe release of the remaining captives.

Despite the string of kidnappings that took place last October in Haiti, CAM highlighted that they will continue in their missionary work in the said country by running its regular operations. CAM Spokesperson Weston Showalter told The Daily Record that there are too many "suffering" people in Haiti to cease missionary work.

"Suffering refugees, impoverished elderly people, widows, orphans, disaster victims and others continue to need assistance. Our staff have done well in continuing the work, despite the constant concern as we consider our loved ones who are still being held hostage. These are people that we know and deeply care about," Showalter said.