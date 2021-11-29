The abduction of 17 missionaries by the 400 Mazowo gang in Haiti on Oct. 16 has not dampened the resolve of missionaries to spread the gospel across the world, including Haiti.

Weston Showalter, a spokesperson for Christian Aid Ministries (CAM), said the group is focusing on the hostage situation while continuing to run its regular operations, The Daily Record reported.

"Suffering refugees, impoverished elderly people, widows, orphans, disaster victims and others continue to need assistance," he said. "Our staff have done well in continuing the work, despite the constant concern as we consider our loved ones who are still being held hostage.

"These are people that we know and deeply care about," he added "Undoubtedly, for most of us it is the first thing we think about when we wake up in the morning and the last thing we think about when we turn in for the night."

At the CAM headquarters in Berlin, daily prayer and devotion are held, according to Showalter.

Singing and praying have taken place in the workplace every day "since this crisis began," he said.

"These times have been a blessing. Our desire is to continue to lift the situation to God, depending on Him to carry us through. We desire that His great name be glorified," he proclaimed.

For the sake of the victims' and their families' protection, CAM and the authorities involved in the case have only published limited information about the victims' identities and places of origin.

In an earlier report by the same publication on October 27, have a long history of relationships to Haiti and that they remained in the country in spite of the risks.

The group reportedly started its operations in 1981 by delivering Christian books to kids in Communist Romania.

Later, the group's activities spread to other needy countries like Haiti, where a gang abducted and imprisoned 17 of the group's missionaries, including children.

Showalter, CAM's spokesperson, said that over time, many of the organization's employees have committed themselves to Haiti.

In an interview with The Daily Record, he remarked, "This might shed some clarity on why our staff chose to move to Haiti, despite the apparent risks involved. These workers, for the most part, were long-term staff members in Haiti and were not on a short-term mission trip ... . Most of them actually have been living in Haiti for some time."

As a result of the Haiti kidnappings, the group has reportedly canceled an "open house" scheduled for Nov. 4-6 at its Ephrata, Pennsylvania campus.

According to CAM's Nov. 26 update, its workers in Haiti have the comfort that God is with them as they confront 42 days since they were abducted in Haiti.

"Jesus told His followers, 'I am with you always' (Matthew 28:20). We have confidence that God is at work, according to His own timing," the organization said.

"We long for the day the remaining fifteen hostages will be released, if God so wills. Until then, we commit ourselves to 'rejoicing in hope,' and to being 'patient in tribulation, continuing steadfastly in prayer' (Romans 12:12)," they declared.