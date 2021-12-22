Pro-life giant Charlotte Lozier Institute highlighted on Monday clinical scientist Dr. Tara Sander Lee's statements on the Food and Drug Administration's new policy for mail-order abortion pills, saying they are nothing but politicking and dangerous.

Lee, Charlotte Lozier Institute's Life Sciences Director, said in an interview with The Federalist that in-person counseling will remain a woman's best option when it comes to chemical abortion.

"No video chat...can replace in-person evaluation by a doctor. That is patient abandonment and an egregious example of playing politics with women's health and safety," said Lee.

Prior to this, Lee said "Large-scale, peer-reviewed studies show chemical abortion is at least four times riskier for women than surgical abortion. Complications can include severe bleeding, infection, the need for surgical intervention, and in some instances even death. Taking abortion drugs during an undiagnosed ectopic pregnancy, for example, can be fatal."

While Susan B. Anthony List, another pro-life organization, released a statement on December 16 calling FDA's policy as "reckless" and "dangerous."

"The Biden administration today moved to weaken longstanding federal safety regulations against mail-order abortion drugs designed to protect women from serious health risks and potential abuse. The Biden administration policy allows for dangerous at-home, do-it-yourself abortions without necessary medical oversight," the SBA List said.

The United States FDA released on December 16 an updated policy on the use of the abortifacient drugs misoprostol and Mifeprex. The policy reinstated the freedom of patients to get the said drugs without having the need to go in person for counseling from authorized healthcare providers so they could "end a pregnancy 70 days gestation."

A revision made by the FDA during the pandemic that was later on blocked by the United States Supreme Court in January following a petition made by former President Donald Trump's Administration.

SBA List State Policy Director Sue Liebel said the FDA new policy endangers women out of its support of abortion activists, who are but money-making institutions that do not really have concern on the safety and lives of women.

"The Biden administration's reckless move puts countless women and unborn children in danger. Abortion activists' longtime wish has been to turn every post office and pharmacy into an abortion center. They promote abortion drugs as easy, painless and private. Science says otherwise," Liebel said.

"Women who take chemical abortion pills are significantly more at risk of serious complications and more likely to require a visit to the emergency room. Some women even die. Already-exhausted ER doctors and nurses will be forced to 'clean up after' an abortion industry that puts profits before safety and won't regulate itself--all to please Biden's radical base and pay back political allies," she added.

SBA List's statement highlighted a new study of Dr. James Studnicki along with CLI's team of experts on chemical abortion that showed it is "a major public health threat. The study is entitled "Public Health Threat: Chemical Abortion Leads To Significantly Higher Rate Of ER Visits." The SBA List cited another study that revealed 2,000 "severe" or life threatening complications arose among women who used chemical abortions in a span of two decades.

Liebel called on legislators from across the country to "act urgently" on the matter after acknowledging efforts on a state and national level to enact "commonsense safeguards into law."