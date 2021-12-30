Many are listing down their New Year's resolutions as 2021 comes to a close, and a new poll has found that among many Americans, the focus of New Year's resolutions are often about health, faith, and finances.

According to the Christian Headlines, a new Lifeway Research survey revealed that 44% of U.S. adults said they have made a New Year's resolution about their health in the past, while 29% admitted that they made a resolution about their relationship with God. Another 29% have made a resolution about their finances. The poll also found that about one in four adults or 26% said they have made a New Year's resolution about relationships with a family member.

"New Year's resolutions reflect the changes people aspire to make," Lifeway Research executive director Scott McConnell explained. "The COVID-19 pandemic may have forced or encouraged more people to make changes outside of the annual reminder a new year brings. But a New Year's resolution is still something most Americans have made at some point in their lives."

The Lifeway Research survey, which was conducted among 1,005 U.S. adults, revealed that about 48% of Christians who attend a worship service at least four times a month admitted to having made a New Year's resolution about their relationship with God. Only 20% of thsoe who attended workship service less than once a month did the same.

New Year's resolutions surrounding God is more prevalent among U.S. adults aged 18 to 34 with 35%, and 35 to 49, with 35%. This is compared to the age group of 50 to 64, which made up 25% of respondents and those over 65, who made up 17% of respondents. Only 14% of religiously unaffiliated respondents said they have made a New Year's resolution about their relationship with God in the past.

The poll also gave insights about Christians and their health. About half of Christians or 48% who admitted to attending a worship service at least four or more times every month said they have made a New Year's resolution about their health. This is higher than the 38% who have made a resolution about their health but only attend church service less than once a month.

The poll revealed that among all Americans, other popular New Year's resolutions are the use of time with 22%, work with 18%, and relationships with friends with 15%.

"Making a New Year's resolution doesn't reveal who or what a person is relying on to make that change in their life, nor how successful such resolutions are," McConnell remarked. "But higher numbers seen among younger adults, those who attended at least some college, and church-going Christians indicate they have higher motivation to make such changes at least in the form of New Year's resolutions."

Making New Year's resolutions is one thing, but keeping them is another. CNN reported that according to Marist College Polls, among those who do make New Year's resolutions, 68% actually keep these resolutions, "at least partially," while 32% said they do not keep their New Year's resolutions.