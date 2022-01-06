The controversial "Guardian for International Peace and Security" sculpture that many Christians compared to a biblical "End Times beast" has been removed from the Visitors Plaza outside the United Nations headquarters.

As reported earlier, when a sculpture presented to the UN seemed to have an uncanny similarity to the "beast" in the Bible, it sparked an outcry on social media.

Christians were reportedly outraged when the UN tweeted an image of a display on November 9 depicting the body of a lion and the wings of an eagle, citing biblical references such as Daniel 7:2-4 and the book of Revelation 13:2.

"Four great beasts" are mentioned by Daniel in Daniel 7:2-4, one of which has wings like an "eagle" and is "like a lion."

The apostle John, on the other hand, spoke of a beast that resembled Daniel's beast in the book of Revelation.

"The beast I saw resembled a leopard, but had feet like those of a bear and a mouth like that of a lion. The dragon gave the beast his power and his throne and great authority," the verse said.

Expressing their displeasure at the monument, some social media users have also used 1 Thessalonians 5:2-3 in their criticism, pointing out that the text warns that unbelievers would ask for "peace and safety" shortly before the rapture of the church.

"For you know very well that the day of the Lord will come like a thief in the night. While people are saying, 'Peace and safety,' destruction will come on them suddenly, as labor pains on a pregnant woman, and they will not escape," states the 1 Thessalonians 5:2-3.

Following the uproar, the reported biblical Beast figure has apparently been removed.

The monument was reportedly removed from the Visitor's Plaza in late December, according to preliminary reports to The Christian Post. (CP). The sourced added that representative for Secretary-General Stéphane Dujarric stressed that the display was just for a short period of time and was withdrawn as planned.

CP obtained a statement from Dujarric on Monday wherein she said that "The statue you refer to was a temporary exhibit organized by the Permanent Mission of Mexico to the UN. It was taken down, as scheduled and anticipated, on 20 December."

CP also noted that although the artwork, which was gifted by the Mexican government and built by artists Jacobo and Maria Angeles, is sometimes referred to as an omen of doom, it is unlikely to be the end of the world as some Christians believe.

Mexicans reportedly characterized it as an "Alebrije" - a symbol of a mythological spirit guide seen in Oaxacan traditional art. Alebrijes are characterized by a variety of traits, including horns, antlers, wings, and fins, in addition to their brilliant color patterns.

The Alebrijes were also described as "guardians" of the nation's immigrants by the Angeles' son, Ricardo Angeles, who was designated as the project's primary designer.

"I love New York and its architecture, especially the Art Nouveau styles and the gargoyles of some buildings," Angeles explained. "I decided to create fantastical beings that also symbolized empathy and solidarity from us, the artisans who didn't immigrate, toward our family members who are here in the United States."

Prior to its official presentation at the UN, Hyperallergic said that the Guardian for International Peace and Security was initially on display at the Rockefeller Center from October 22 to November 2 as part of the Da de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead celebrations.