The United Nations reportedly received backlash from Netizens following a donated sculpture that strikingly bears resemblance to the "beast" referred to in the Bible's books of Daniel and Revelation.

As per the Christian Headlines, the sculpture sparked up controversy as people were able to quickly attribute it to the one of the "four great beasts" mentioned in Daniel 7:2-4 that looked "like a lion" but had the wings of an eagle. This "beast" was also mentioned in Revelation 13:2 that "resembled a leopard" and denoted "power" and "great authority."

Some Netizens also referred to 1 Thessalonians 5:2-3 upon criticizing the sculpture for the said scripture warned about unbelievers calling for "peace and safety" before the end times.

The United Nations announced about the sculpture through a Twitter post on November 10, stating it was a donation from the Mexican government. The UN tweet received 406 likes, had 304 retweets, and was quoted 501 in tweets as of publishing. The UN's tweet contained a photo of the sculpture- an Aztec-inspired statue of a feline with wings alight. The feline's growling face is painted with the colors of yellow, pink, and green that similarly are seen at the side of the wings and at its back.

"A guardian for international peace and security sits on the Visitor's Plaza outside #UN Headquarters. The guardian is a fusion of jaguar and eagle and donated by the Government of Oaxaca, Mexico

@MexOnu. It is created by artists Jacobo and Maria Angeles. UN Photo/Manuel Elías," the UN said.

One Netizen who goes by the name Scott Freeze said the "beast" the sculpture resembled symbolized power and wondered on the artists' intentions. Freeze's remark was met with various reactions such as one from Mexico, a Reginaldo Oliveira, who explained that such works of art as "common in Mexico" and, as such, "is not a sign of antichrist."

"Interestingly, 2 beasts recorded in the book of Revelation are said to symbolize political power and were described with leopard like features. Other beasts were recorded with wings to symbolize speed/swiftness. I'm curious where the artists got their inspiration for this work," Freeze said.

This was seconded by The Mancha Family who said it is simply "Mexican culture." While others pointed out that it "might not be biblical at all" since it "looks Aztec or Mayan inspired." Still others stressed that it is a "revelation from Satan" who gave them "the vision of these horrible beasts from hell."

The Mexican Ambassador to the United Nations released a video message explaining that Oaxaca Governor Alejandro Murat sent the sculpture as an expression of the power of Mexican culture. Murat stressed that Mexico has been a long-time ambassador of "peace and security."

"With the purpose of demonstrating to the UN that Mexico has a powerful culture that can send messages through our artisans, and like 76 years ago, Mexico continues to be a guardian of international peace and security," the ambassador disclosed.

The sculpture is called locally as "Oaxacan alabrije" and officially called the "Guardian of Peace and International Security" based on its meaning. "Alajibre" means "guardian" locally.