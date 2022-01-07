Health authorities have long insisted that the vaccine is the solution to ending the global COVID pandemic. Mass vaccination has been well underway in the last 12 months, with developed countries leading the way and even opting for a third or "booster" shot of the COVID vaccine. But a new study suggests that the COVID vaccine isn't actually doing much to stop the spread of COVID and its variants.

S. V. Subramanian of the Harvard Center for Population and Development Studies in Cambridge, Massachusetts and Akhil Kumar of the Turner Fenton Secondary School in Brampton in Ontario, Canada, wrote a study titled "Increases in COVID-19 are unrelated to levels of vaccination across 68 countries and 2947 counties in the United States" that was published in SpringerLink on September 2021. Their study used data from the Our World in Data for cross-country analysis and included 68 countries that met several criteria.

The criteria required that the country had second dose data available, had COVID case data available, had population data available, and had the last update of data within three days on or before September 3, 2021. Researchers then computed the COVID cases per one million people for each country and the percentage of population who are fully vaccinated for the seven days before September 3.

According to the results, "At the country-level, there appears to be no discernable relationship between the percentage of population fully vaccinated and new COVID-19 cases in the last 7 days." Moreover, researchers found that there is a "marginally positive association such that countries with higher percentage of population fully vaccinated have higher COVID-19 cases per 1 million people."

Case in point was Israel, who in September fully vaccinated more than 60% of its population but had the highest COVID cases per one million people in the last seven days. Researchers also pointed to Iceland and Portugal, which both had a vaccination rate of 75%, meaning three-fourths of its entire population had been fully vaccinated but had more COVID cases per one million people than countries like Vietnam and South Africa that had only 10% of their population fully vaccinated.

Researchers found that the same goes for U.S. counties. The study also pointed out how of the top five countries with the highest percentage of population that are fully vaccinated (or about 99.9% to 84.3%), the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identified four of them as "high" transmission counties. Counties such as Chattahoochee in Georgia, McKinley in New Mexico, and Arecibo in Puerto Rico all had a 90% or more fully vaccinated population, but of the 57 counties that have been classified as "low" transmission counties labeled by the CDC, only 15 or 26.3% have a percentage of population fully vaccinated below 20%.

NOQ Report added that Vermont is another example of this trend, as the state is one of the most highly vaccinated in America, but showed the greatest increases in COVID hospitalizations as of late. The report highlighted how "the world is being lied to by the powers that be concerning these so-called 'vaccines,'" which it said is "making people sicker than they otherwise would be had they simply relied on their own natural immunity for protection."