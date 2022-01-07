When asked about Jesus in a recent interview with the famous Christian satirical website, The Babylon Bee, Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded positively.

Last month, Musk, the well-known entrepreneur who owns Tesla and created SpaceX in 2002, made a visit on The Babylon Bee's podcast, the Christian Post reported.

He reportedly had a deep discussion with the organization's CEO, Seth Dillon, as well as Editor-in-Chief, Kyle Mann, and Creative Director, Ethan Nicolle. The four of them spoke about several things, including wokeness, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, taxing the wealthy, and other topics.

Nicolle then asked Musk whether he would embrace Jesus Christ as his "personal Lord and Savior" as the podcast's closing question.

"Final question to pull some time out here, Babylon Bee is a Christian organization and we're a ministry," one of the hosts remarked.

Musk playfully interrupted him, saying, "How come we're doing the show on a Sunday? Why aren't you heathens in church? God said don't work on Sundays, OK. You guys are going straight to Hell for this one."

To which Nicolle said, "To make thisChurch, we're wondering if you could do us a quick solid and accept Jesus as your Lord and Savior?"

Musk responded positively.

Musk said he appreciates and agrees with "the principles that Jesus advocated," including forgiving others and treating others as one would want to be treated.

"Things like turn the other cheek are very important, as opposed to an eye for an eye. An eye for an eye leaves everyone blind," Musk said.

"As Einstein would say, 'I believe in the God of Spinoza,'" Musk remarked, in an apparent reference to deist ideas,

Christian Post noted that Musk was alluding to a comment attributed to Albert Einstein, which was spoken at the Institutional Synagogue in New York in 1921.

"But hey, if Jesus is saving people, I mean, I won't stand in His way. Sure, I'll be saved. Why not?" Musk added.

The Babylon Bee hosts applauded Musk's reaction, which included the entrepreneur's assurance that he would be saved at the conclusion of his response.

"I think he just said yes," Nicolle said. "We got him."

Several times, Musk has been described as an atheist or agnostic.

In a separate interview with actor Rainn Wilson in 2013, Musk was asked whether he had any religious beliefs. He claims that he does not "really worship anything," but rather focuses his time and energy to the "advancement of humanity using technology."

It is still not certain whether his views have changed over time.

On the question of whether he prayed, Musk said that he hadn't even prayed while he was on the verge of dying from Malaria.

But following his latest interview with The Babylon Bee, it's unclear if his beliefs have changed.

In a 2020 report by The Christian Post, the tech entrepreneur, despite the fact that he is not a religious person, stated that he prayed for his Space X project,

"You know, I'm not very religious, but I prayed for this one," he reportedly said.