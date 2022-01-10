Texas Senator Ted Cruz predicted in a podcast last week that President Joe Biden would be impeached by Republicans in the same way the Democratic Party tried to with former President Donald Trump.

Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) said the senator made the statements in the recent episode of his podcast, "Verdict with Ted Cruz," where he said Biden's impeachment will become a reality once Republicans take control of both chambers,twhich is expected to happen after this year's midterm elections.

"What's good for the goose is good for the gander," Cruz announced in Twitter as an invite to his podcast.

In the podcast, Cruz discussed with Michael Knowles and Liz Wheeler the Build Back Better Plan that was a vote away to being approved until Virginia Senator Joe Manchin opposed it. The vaccine mandates were also discussed along with national victories and the Democrats' weaponization of the impeachment against Trump. Cruz said something similar would most likely happen with Biden along with "a lot of scary stuff" waiting to happen at the corner.

"If (Republicans) take the House, which I say is overwhelmingly likely, then I think we will see serious investigations of the Biden administration. (Democrats) used it for partisan purposes to go after Trump because they disagreed with him. One of the real disadvantages of doing that is the more you weaponize it and turn it into a partisan cudgel," Cruz said.

"Because the Democrats decided this is just another tool in the partisan war chest, I think there is a real risk that this turnabout will be fair play," he added.

Cruz identified "multiple grounds" for Biden's impeachment giving particular emphasis on immigration polices that have shown "lawlessness." The senator had previously cited the president as the cause of the Texas border crisis in September when thousands of Haitians flocked under the Del Rio bridge, that he called a "manmade disaster." Cruz raised that it was "a direct result of Joe Biden's political decisions."

"Probably the most compelling is the utter lawlessness of President Biden's refusal to enforce the border. His decision to just defy federal immigration laws and allow two million people to come here unimpeded in direct contravention of his obligation under Article Two of the Constitution to take care that the laws be faithfully executed," Cruz reiterated in the podcast.

Accordingly, Biden secretly organized "late night flights" of illegal migrant children into the border that was exposed through flight logs and surveillance video. These children are resettled into various parts of the country after they are flown into remote areas. A total of 70 flights have been identified to have landed in Jacksonville.

RSBN said a group of Republicans filed an impeachment in September against Biden for the immigration crisis and for the Afghanistan withdrawal.

Reacting to Cruz statements during the podcast, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki called on Cruz to stop "name-calling" and instead "get something done" with the immigration policies. Psaki made the statements in a guesting with Dallas Morning News on Tuesday.

"Maybe Sen. Cruz can work with us on getting something done on comprehensive immigration reform and putting in place measures that will help make sure smart security is what we see at the border, taking a more humane approach to the border instead of name-calling, accusation calling, and making predictions of the future," Psaki said.