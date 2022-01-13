A three-year-old video of then-FedEx driver Amanda Riggan reportedly continues to go viral due to the powerful message it conveys on obedience to God.

CBN News said Riggan reposted the video last week highlighting how its viewership continues three years after she uploaded it out of "listening to the Lord when He calls us into action." The video currently has 24 million views and contain Riggan's encounter with a woman whose husband had cancer.

"3 years and 24 million views later. I captioned this video 'Game Changer', how incredibly accurate is that?! You never could have told me then how radically different my life would be now. One act of Obedience that I thought I was just sharing to family and friends has promoted so many doors opening and so many blessing. Glory to GOD," Riggan said on Jan. 3.

In the video, Riggan narrated that she met the woman while delivering a package to her. She said a conversation on the recently-concluded Christmas and New Year's holiday emerged between her and the woman. During which, the woman revealed her husband had cancer.

"We start walking up the driveway together and she asked me if I had a happy holidays. I was telling her how busy it was. I asked her the same and with tears in her eyes she said, 'It wasn't good. He's sick. My husband's sick, he has cancer.' I continued small talk to try and change the subject because that's awkward and I delivered her package," Riggan narrated.

She said they parted ways after that, but disclosed that her heart was pounding after she left. She continued with her deliveries for the day. After around 20 deliveries more, however, she found herself on her way back to the woman.

"I rang her doorbell and she came down the stairs and she had tears in her eyes. When she saw it was me she smiled and I said, 'Ma'am, can I pray with you? And she just broke down. She came out on the front porch and squeezed me so tight. This lady I've never met...she held my hand so tight. I prayed for her and her family and for her husband," Riggan continued.

Riggan then pointed out the purpose of her posting the video, which was to be an instrument of God's grace to others just like what many like her pray for. She highlighted that she had "a hundred stops" that day and she could "have easily went about the rest of" her day "thinking about it." She could have ignored her pounding heart, but she didn't.

She pointed out how important it is to be ready to be used by God whenever and wherever He calls one to do His work such as bringing encouragement to other people.

"The point of this is that a lot of people want the Lord to use them. For me as an example, I pray everyday for the Lord to use me. But when He's trying to use you or when you feel that call, that tug on your heartstrings, do you move your feet?" Riggan revealed.

"So when you feel those tugs on your heartstrings and you feel like you need to do this, stop and do it...If you're praying for the Lord to help and to use you in people's situations, when He is giving you a chance...do it. If not, you're going to continue to think about it and regret it later. It made me sad but yet, it made my day. This lady was just so alone," she said.