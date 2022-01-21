Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin "hit the ground running" on day one of his office by ending COVID-19 mandates of President Joe Biden in his state along with a host of other "divisive concepts" through his "executive actions."

"On day one, we hit the ground running. signing 11 executive actions, swearing in a full cabinet of outstanding individuals who are qualified and share the values upon which I was elected," Youngkin tweeted on Tuesday.

Youngkin was sworn in as Virginia's 74th Governor on Saturday after being declared last November for the state's top post that he won mostly due to his strong pro-life stance. Youngkin called the inauguration a historical event that showed the "Commonwealth is big enough for all of our hopes and dreams."

CBN News said the 55-year-old Youngkin, who is a devout Christian and a former business executive, won nearly 90% of the evangelical vote since they see him as an instrument of God "doing a transformation, starting with the state of Virginia."

According to an official statement released on Saturday, Youngkin signed two Executive Directives and nine Executive Orders totaling "11 day one executive actions" on Saturday. The "divisive concepts" include the Critical Race Theory, masking mandates, LGBTQ agenda, human trafficking, and antisemitism.

Youngkin's Executive Order Number One ends Critical Race Theory in public education for it is aimed in restoring academic excellence in the state. During the gubernatorial debate, Youngkin raised that parents have a right to know the content of their children's curriculum in school that his opponent, Democrat Terry McAuliffe, opposed.

"My message to parents is this, you have a fundamental right, enshrined in law by this General Assembly, to make decisions with regard to your child's upbringing, education and care. And we will protect and reassert that right," Youngkin declared in Twitter on Monday.

"Hear me clearly-when parents are empowered and engaged, a child's life is enhanced," he stressed in a succeeding post.

Youngkin similarly announced that a "significant boost in teacher pay" will be included in the education budget he will sign as soon as this is passed on a "bipartisan agreement." He called that a $150 million funding be released to start "20 new charter schools."

On the other hand, Executive Order Number Two ends the masking mandates in schools for it is aimed in empowering parents to decide on this matter for their children. Executive Order Number Two is echoed in the business realm by Executive Directive Number Two that fulfills Youngkin's "promise to restore individual freedoms and personal privacy by rescinding the vaccine mandate for all state employees."

"The decision to get the covid vaccine, or wear a mask, are matters of personal liberty; parents should make that decision for their children. Our fight against COVID-19 will move forward based on this simple principle: We will protect lives and livelihoods," Youngkin explained.

Youngkin also signed Executive Order Number Three, which restores "integrity and confidence in the Parole Board of the Commonwealth of Virginia" and Executive Order Number Four, which launches an investigation on the coverup of the Loudoun County School District on the sexual assault case of a male teenager pretending to be a member of the LGBTQ preying on female classmates in girls' bathrooms. The male teenager was sentenced last week to be imprisoned in a "locked treatment facility until he turns 18."

Executive Order Number Five creates the Commonwealth Chief Transformation Officer in fulfillment of a promise to "make government work for Virginians," Executive Order Number Six declares "Virginia open for business," Executive Order Number Seven combats human trafficking, and Executive Order Number Eight combats antisemitism. Finally, Executive Order Number Nine is on the withdrawal of Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.