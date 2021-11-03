Pro-life candidate Glenn Youngkin of the Republicans won Virginia's gubernatorial race against woke pro-abortion candidate Terry McAuliffe of the Democrats.

The Republican candidate was expected to win the race against the Democrat politician based on certain local issues, foremost of which is education, which was likely the reason why Youngkin won, The Blaze noted.

It's worth noting that there has been an increase in the number of parents openly voicing out their opposition to how public schools treat their kids, particularly by teaching them ideologies like critical race theory (CRT) and promoting the LGBT agenda to the point of covering up sexual assault cases in Loudoun County. This is on top of COVID-related issues such as schools' reluctance to reopen for in-person learning.

During the September debate, Youngkin was able to press McAuliffe into speaking about his education record, eventually causing the Democrat to say "I don't think parents should be telling schools what to teach." This response caused a major drop in McAuliffe's standing in the polls leading to the election.

Earlier today, Life News said Youngkin was projected as the winner of the governor's race even as only 60% of votes have been tabulated. The votes show a lead of 54.6% versus McAuliffe's 44.7%. Youngkin will take over incumbent Governor Ralph Northam who has been called "Governor Infanticide" for his extreme abortion stand. Northam previously said that parents may decide to let survivors of abortion live or die.

McAuliffe, like Northam who is on the extreme side, added to Virginia's constitution the Right To Abortion Amendment in support of late term abortion. Part of his campaign was to become a "fire wall" of any pro-life law once re-elected. He also supports taxpayer funding of abortion and held in an abortion clinic one of his campaign events.

During the gubernatorial debate in September, McAuliffe ushered the enshrinement of Roe v. Wade in Virginia's constitution, so much that Youngkin called him out for his "abortion extremism." Pro-life organizations, such as the Susan B. Anthony List, which endorsed Youngkin for the gubernatorial post, condemned McAuliffe for his statements during the debate.

The SBA List made the endorsement in line with Youngkin's strong pro-life stand, calling him the exact opposite of McAuliffe. Youngkin is said to be against taxpayer funding of abortion and passed pro-life legislation such as the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act. McAuliffe, on the other hand, was endorsed by Vice President Kamala Harris for the governor's post through a campaign video.

Youngkin's win, as per The Guardian, is a "blow to Biden." Accordingly, many voted for pro-abortion President Joe Biden a year ago. This change in the results of Virginia's elections is said to be due to the people being disheartened with protective laws on women embodied by pro-life laws being "tossed out the window" during Northam's administration.

Virginia Society for Human Life's Olivia Turner explained this in an interview with Life News on the election results. Turner pointed out that the efforts to remove pro-life laws from the state were all "backed by" pro-abortion companies.

"For two years under a radically pro-abortion governor and pro-abortion majority in our General Assembly Virginians watched as pro-life laws, that it took years to pass, were stripped away overnight. The celebrations led by pro-abortion legislators as the laws fell, were disheartening to say the least," Turner recounted.

"Protective laws that gave women the vital information they needed about their unborn babies before having an abortion were tossed out by those same legislators who were backed by the abortion industry in Virginia, including Planned Parenthood and NARAL," she added.

In addition, Turner also pointed out that the pro-abortion legislators' actions towards removing the pro-life laws eventually exposed women to the dangers of abortion and abortion drugs.

"The pro-abortion majority in the House of Delegates and the Senate dismantled every rational protection that women had from the manipulation and lies of abortionists, including clinic regulations and the requirement that only licensed doctors be allowed to perform abortions. Their new rules even allow deadly chemical abortion drugs to be prescribed by nurse practitioners and sent through the mail," Turner pointed out.

Once sworn in, Youngkin will be "the 74th Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia."