A Christian immigrant from Iran spoke in front of the Loudoun County Public School Board in Virginia to protest how its schools are teaching transgender ideologies to children. He challenged school board members that if they decided to pass the transgender policies that would force teachers to call them by their preferred names and pronouns (which they later on did), they should also call his children "king" and "queen," and him, "master."

"I grew up in Iran as a Christian. And when we went to school, as much as the government wanted to indoctrinate us, the teachers didn't allow it," the Iranian Christian dad said, as per The Blaze. "They didn't try to shove propaganda down our throats like the Ayatollahs did."

The unnamed Iranian Christian dad, whose speech was posted by Parents Against Critical Race Theory (PACT) on Twitter, lamented, "Now in the 21st century, we have social justice warrior so-called teachers trying to shove their garbage ideology down our kids' throats."

He added that the job of teachers is to "teach our kids math, science, biology, literature, and that's it. Not ideology. Now you want to push garbage crap like 'pronouns.'" He demanded that the children are to be raised by their parents, not the teachers at the school.

"You wanna push that garbage down my kids' throats, I will make you call my kids king and queen," the Iranian Christian dad challenged the Virginia school board. "That's how you will address my son and daughter."

"And when you look at me, you will call me master."

LCPS Board meeting 8/10/21, Iranian Christian rock-star tells board in response to the stupid pronoun push to call his kids "King and Queen" and address him as "Master". This is classic! pic.twitter.com/KEPfvXgDGt — PACT (Parents Against Critical Theory) (@PACTstopcrt) August 12, 2021

Initially, the Loudon County School Board was set to vote on its transgender policies on Tuesday, but was delayed due to the overwhelming number of people in the community who wanted to make their voices heard.

On Wednesday, the controversial "Policy 8040: Rights of Transgender and Gender-Expansive Students" was passed by the school board with a vote of 7-2. The two "no" votes were cast by the board's conservative members.

Under the new "Policy 8040: Rights of Transgender and Gender-Expansive Students," transgender identifying students may now access school facilities, groups, and sports teams that align with their gender identity. This means that biological born boys will be allowed to compete in girls' sports and access their facilities such as bathrooms and locker rooms.

The fallout over the Virginia school district's new transgender policies has been massive. In fact, one of the county's school teachers, Laura Morris quit during the school board meeting on Tuesday over its critical race theory teachings.

"I wanted them to know why I was leaving. I'm glad to see that people saw that action as something important, and maybe they'll be inspired to do something," Morris said, as reported by Yahoo! News. "I don't regret anything I said, and I don't regret anything I did - because I was happy to do this."