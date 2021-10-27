Broad Run High School high school students staged a walkout on Tuesday morning to show their dissatisfaction over how the school board handled two sexual assault cases in the Loudoun County school district in Virginia.

Student leaders organized the walkout across several schools in the Loudoun County district. during which teachers and students were asked to leave their classes for 10 minutes that morning. Breitbart reported that students were chanting "Loudoun County protects rapists" during the demonstration.

Here is the walk out of students at @LCPSOfficial Broad Run High School in Loudoun County. Students in support of recent sex assault victims in the District including this school & asking for safer schools. @7NewsDC #7NewsITeam #Loudoun pic.twitter.com/CdZjqTBIdK — Scott Taylor 7 News I-Team (@ScottTaylorTV) October 26, 2021

Listen to Broad Run High students start chanting “Loudon County protects rapists” & shouting other messages. Clarification: The suspect in both sex assaults at 2 different high schools in Loudoun County was not charged or convicted of rape. @7NewsDC #7NewsITeam pic.twitter.com/VnoPAvl8jO — Scott Taylor 7 News I-Team (@ScottTaylorTV) October 26, 2021

Just this week, a Loudoun County juvenile judge ruled that the male student who identified as "gender fluid" was guilty of sexually assaulting a 15 year old female student. The boy was wearing a skirt when he entered the girls' bathroom at Stone Bridge High School, where he committed the crime.

The unidentified male student who identified as "gender fluid" has been charged with another more recent sexual assault case this month by another female student at Broad Run High School. He is set to return to court on November 15 for sentencing for his first case.

Loudoun County school board officials came under fire after they said during a June meeting that they were unaware of any sexual assault cases in the school district. This was proven wrong when emails were publicized showing that the school board was indeed aware that there was a sexual assault case on the very day it occurred in May.

The Gateway Pundit reported, "Not only did the school officials cover up the incidents to 'prevent controversy over their transgender policy,' but they also arrested and prosecuted the girl's father after he tried to sound the alarm at a school board meeting."

In a recent Loudoun County school board meeting, determined parents faced members of the board and called upon them to resign. They braved the weather to sit outside the venue and wait for their turn to speak for just one minute, as allowed, to decry the district's mismanagement of the recent events that plagued the county.

"You're all busted for lying and orchestrating a cover-up," a female parent said during the meeting, as reported by Spectator World's Amber Athey, who was present at the session. "You're digging yourselves deeper and deeper with each day that goes by. Do the taxpayers and families of Loudoun a favor and resign today."

Another parent who brought a sign that read "LCPS: Don't lie to me unless you're absolutely sure that I will never find the truth" said that she waved the sign in June and that "now the truth is out. Imagine that. You all are such liars."

Another parent called out how the Loudoun County school board has enforced stricter rules in the name of "safety" from what they deemed were "domestic terrorists." She argued, "You have all become obsessed with your own safety over the past few months, doing everything to protect yourselves from 'domestic terrorists,' which normal people refer to as 'moms.'"

"A $3 million security budget, TSA-style pat-downs just to enter this room - all of this to 'protect' you adults from the people you're supposed to serve," the parent said.