The U.K. Health Security Agency released the latest official health data that showed how individuals who had three COVID shots accounted for the majority of COVID hospitalizations between the study period of December 20, 2021 and January 16, 2022. Those who received two COVID vaccine shots were not far behind.

According to The Gateway Pundit (TGP), "Unsurprisingly, even with the highly-infectious and common-cold-like Omicron variant being the dominant strain, the unvaccinated have maintained a steady rate of infection."

Twitter user Don Wolt (@tlowdon) showed charts from the U.K. Health Security Agency report titled "COVID-19 vaccine surveillance report: Week 3" dated January 20, 2022, which according to him shows "Infection rate growth...since Omicron became dominant is much higher in fully vaxxed cohorts...Also, in fully vaxxed adult cohorts, growth increases with age - whereas infection rate growth in the unvaxxed is fairly consistent across cohorts."

Wolt further argued, "The same UK HSA report continues to show apparent VE in reducing hospitalization & death risk. But, again, the mortality risk following a [COVID] test for anyone [below 50 years of age] remains very low & the risk to those [below 30 years of age] is effectively zero - which makes mandated vaccination utterly unwarranted."

Moreover, the TGP report said that beginning age 30, COVID cases among those who received booster shots begin to surpass those among unvaccinated people, with a rate of 3,996/100,000 in the 50-59 age bracket, which is about 89% higher than the unvaccinated individuals in this age group with a rate of 2,133/100,000. Data also showed that fully vaccinated individuals make up 3 out of 4 Omicron hospitalizations.

"In individuals aged greater than 30, the rate of a positive COVID-19 test is higher in vaccinated individuals compared to unvaccinated," the U.K. Health Security Agency report explained. "This is likely to be due to a variety of reasons, including differences in the population of vaccinated and unvaccinated people as well as differences in testing patterns."

"The rate of hospitalization within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test increases with age, and is substantially greater in unvaccinated individuals compared to vaccinated individuals," the report added. "The rate of death within 28 days or within 60 days of a positive COVID-19 test increases with age, and again is substantially greater in unvaccinated individuals compared to fully vaccinated individuals."

Researchers wrote, "Individuals in risk groups may also be more at risk of hospitalization or death due to non-COVID-19 causes, and thus may be hospitalized or die with COVID-19 rather than from COVID-19."

They concluded that vaccination status of cases, inpatients and deaths must "not be used to assess vaccine effectiveness because of differences in risk, behavior and testing in the vaccinated and unvaccinated populations."

In England, COVID restrictions have been recently lifted, as per Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Beginning today, face masks will no longer be mandatory anywhere across England, CBS News reported. Johnson remarked before the British Parliament last week, "Our scientists believe it is likely that the Omicron wave has now peaked nationally."