The controversial Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock is on the spotlight again due to his claims that he is a "pro-choice pastor," which instantly received criticisms from pro-life advocates knowing his support for abortion.

The Daily Wire reported that Warnock was called "nothing more than a servant of Satan" by various Christians including ministers who reacted to his tweet on Saturday regarding abortion that coincided with the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

The Daily wire cited Apologia Church's End Abortion Now Ministry who responded in Twitter. The ministry's statement was supported by a netizen who pointed out their definition "applies to all professing 'Christians' regardless of denominations...not just pastors."

"A 'Pro-Choice Pastor' is nothing more than a servant of Satan," End Abortion Now said.

Another minister, Lindsdale's First Baptist Pastor Tom Buck, reacted calling him a contradictory of sorts and tagged him as the son of the devil himself.

"This man is neither a pastor nor a Christian. He belongs to his father, the devil," Buck pointed out.

This is then affirmed by former President Donald Trump's Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense William Wolfe who called Warnock's statement as truly "evil." Wolfe is currently taking his Masters of Divinity at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary

"'Pro-choice pastor' is one of the most evil contradiction in terms I've ever heard. Shame on every Christian who supported, or gave cover to supporting, this man," Wolfe said.

Warnock, a Democrat who formerly served as Ebenezer Baptist Church Senior Pastor, alluded to abortion being restricted and confined to the support of certain individuals in the face of threats on Roe v. Wade, which is anticipated to be overturned by the United States Supreme Court on or before June in line with the landmark case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

"As a pro-choice pastor, I've always believed that a patient's room is way too small for a woman, her doctor, and the United States government," Warnock said.

However, Warnock's tweet on Saturday is an identical tweet he made in November 18, 2020 that first brought him ire for his pro-choice stand. His controversial statements, especially those that insist abortion is biblical have often been tagged as "satanic."

In addition, The Christian Post reported that former NFL player, author and film producer Benjamin Watson argued repeatedly with Warnock in his Saturday post to debunk his claims on being a "pro-choice pastor."

"Is a patient's room too small for a child as well? 76% of women in those rooms say they would prefer to parent if circumstances were different A Pastor knows the value of human life. A Senator knows how to support mother AND child. Sir, you know better. Stop being scared," Watson responded.

"Be careful when someone emphasizes their position in the church before stating what THEY have always believed NOT what God's word says. They've sacrificed moral credibility to accrue power and used their religious position as cover for an agenda. It doesn't have to be this way," he added.

BlazeTV's "Relatable" host Allie Beth Stuckey similarly echoed Wolfe's statements when she pointed out that the distortions in Warnock's statement in abortion actually come from his distorted understanding of the Gospel.

"You can be pro-choice or a faithful pastor, but you cannot be both," podcast host Allie Beth Stuckey replied. "Of course, Warnock's much bigger problem is not his views on abortion, but his views on the gospel, which I very much doubt he could correctly articulate if he tried."

The Christian Headlines also cited pro-life stalwart Lila Rose who highlighted that Warnock's statement leaves out the unborn who has the right to life.

"That room includes a child. And that child deserves to live," Rose said.