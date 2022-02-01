A U.K. doctor has analyzed data from the British government that was released in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, which showed the real number of deaths attributed to COVID in the last couple of years of the pandemic. Data showed that COVID deaths were "wildly exaggerated" because they counted people who died from other conditions but had tested positive within 28 days of their death.

According to the NOQ Report, Dr. John Campbell reviewed recent data from the U.K. government that showed the number of deaths in England and Wales in 2020, where the sole cause of death was COVID. This amounted to 9,400, a vast majority of which amounting to 7,851 were among those aged 65 and older. The median age of death was 81.5 years.

In the first quarter of 2021, there were a total of 6,483 deaths solely caused by COVID, with the majority or 4,923 occurring in seniors aged 65 and above. During the second quarter of 2021, a total of 346 people died from COVID alone, while in the third quarter, 1,142 people died from COVID. All of these people who passed away from COVID did not have other underlying conditions that may have contributed to their loss of life.

In conclusion, during the 21 months between January 2020 through September 2021, the total deaths attributed to COVID alone was 17,371, a statistic that is way smaller than what the U.K. government reported. In September 2021, the U.K. government said that there were 137,133 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID test, hastily concluding that all deaths were because of COVID.

On 137,133 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, U.K. health secretary Sajid Javid said in a press conference that the daily government figures are in fact unreliable because people have been and continue to die from conditions that are not COVID, but were counted as a COVID death because they had a positive COVID test.

Javid added that 40% of patients who were presently hospitalized and labeled as COVID patients were not admitted due to COVID symptoms and were rather admitted because of other illnesses and just tested positive for COVID.

Dr. Campbell pointed out that among the 17,371 individuals who passed away from COVID specifically, 13,597 were 65 or older. He pointed out that the average age of death in the U.K. from COVID in 2021 was 82.5 years old, which is comparable to the projected life expectancy in the U.K., which is 79 for men and 82.9 for women.

The NOQ Report added that most COVID deaths were likely due to ventilator malpractice because in New York City, an investigation showed that 80% of COVID patients who were placed on ventilators died. In U.K., 66% of COVID patients who were placed on ventilators died, while in Wuhan, 86% of COVID patients who were ventilated died.

In April 2020, the Daily Mail reported how some hospitals "reported unusually high death rates for coronavirus patients on ventilators," causing concern among healthcare professionals. Some experts believe that ventilators may be damaging to a patient over time as "high-pressure oxygen is forced into the tiny air sacs in a patient's lungs." Other experts believe that ventilators can also worsen inflammation in the lungs.