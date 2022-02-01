Project Veritas has just released new whistleblower recordings that appear to show medical staff and supervisors admitting that they made an error in mixing the dilutant before giving the COVID vaccine to a children, lower income, and homeless adults. They also confirmed that the error "could cancel out [the protection of the vaccine] or have adverse effects."

According to OANN, the recordings showed "botched vaccines" were given to the COVID vaccine recipients. DocGo and its subsidiary Ambulnz, did not disclose the incidents, as per yourNEWS. It was also unclear whether the patients who received the botched jabs were informed.

The Project Veritas recordings came from a whistleblower who was employed by both companies. It showed nurses and other staff admitting they improperly mixed the COVID jabs with bacteriostatic water instead of saline solution. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA), bacteriostatic water must not be used as a COVID jab dilutant.

However, the recordings showed that nurses admitted using the erroneous mixture, which "could cancel out [the protection of the vaccine] or have adverse effects." It is unclear if patients know about the botched jabs but nurses said that no incident reports had been filed.

The recordings also showed Guy Banks, a supervisor with DocGo and Ambulnz saying, "Make sure it's the right one, because some people got the wrong one."

The whistleblower told Project Veritas, "On my first day there were no instructions about mixing the vaccine. I called the supervisor and asked, 'how do I dilute this vaccine?' He told me to 'YouTube it.' We were never given an in-service."

DocGo president Anthony Capone has denied the possibility of people receiving the wrong COVID shots, touted the training of DocGo medical staff. He said, "We have no circumstances in company history when bacteriostatic water was used in diluting vaccine." When asked about the footage, he said it may be describing "wrong stuff pulled from the shelves" but ultimately replaced before vaccine inoculation.

Elsewhere in the U.S., Pfizer and BioNTech, which developed the first COVID vaccine to be given emergency use authorization and full approval by the FDA, are expected to submit an emergency use authorization request on Tuesday to the FDA for its pediatric COVID vaccines for children six months to five years of age, Reuters reported. COVID vaccines for this age group may be available at the end of February.

In January, Pfizer said it expected the latest results from a clinical trial for children aged five and below by April, after it amended its study to provide a third dose to the age group at least eight weeks after their last COVID shot. Pfizer decided to amend the study because children aged two to four who were given two three-microgram doses did not exhibit the same immune response as the larger dose for older children. Pfizer executives recently said during a presentation to investors that the COVID pandemic may extend well into 2024.