Brittni De La Mora, an ex-porn star who survived pornography industry and beat addiction after finding Jesus hopes to do the same for others who are struggling. She and her husband, Richard recently launched an anti-porn course "Search: How to Stop Watching Porn" that she hopes would help people like her who sought to get out of the porn industry.

"I was in the adult film industry for seven years of my life. I felt like, 'This is everything that I've been looking for in life. This is where I'm going to find love, and affirmation, and attention,'" De La Mora told Faithwire. "But I didn't find that there. I actually had to start using drugs very early on in the porn industry just to get through the scenes."

According to Covenant Eyes, 79% of porn performers have used marijuana, while 50% have used ecstasy. Up to 88% of scenes in porn films feature acts of physical aggression, while almost half or 49% of scenes contained verbal aggression.

De La Mora recounted how her pride kept her from leaving the pornography industry despite knowing that she needed to leave. After three and a half years of working in the adult entertainment industry, she was invited to church. It was the beginnings of her understanding what it meant to accept Jesus in her life. But it would take years for her to realize her true path.

De La Mora, who openly talks about her past and how Jesus saved her, said that she kept going back to the adult entertainment industry but had kept her sights on the Bible, which she admittedly "devoured." She shared, "God was right there with me in the middle of the sin."

Finally, God led ex-porn star to the right direction and "set her free." De La Mora had finally realized how her sins had affected her life and how her actions hurt other people. She said that it was the Holy Spirit that helped her realize God had a better plan for her.

"[I realized], 'Not only has my sin broken my life, but I'm leading others into a broken life,'" De La Mora said. "I don't want to live this life anymore."

Following her departure from the adult entertainment industry, De La Mora is hoping to help others like her. She is also keeping busy as a wife, mother of one child, and being pregnant with her second baby. She remarked, "God has radically transformed my life."

Richard De La Mora recounted how he first met Brittni at a young adults group at church. He admitted they became good friends before falling in love. The pastor shared, "When I look at Brittni, I don't see her as a product of her past. I see her as a product of God's grace. Every time somebody brings up her past, it reminds me of how good God is."

The De La Moras co-run the Love Always Ministries in California and host a podcast called "Let's Talk Purity."