The Freedom Convoy is receiving lots of support in its fight against Canada's vaccine mandate- not only from locals but also from Polish citizens.

Not The Bee reported that two Polish women drove 280 miles from Toronto to Ottawa on whose streets the Freedom Convoy are now lodged in protest of Canada's vaccination mandate for truckers. The two women have a diner and cooked Polish food for the members of the Freedom Convoy who are braving the freezing weather on empty stomachs.

Former The 700 Club Canada Co-Host Laura Lynn Tyler Thompson uploaded a video on the women who were interviewed on their intention for driving four and half hours just to get to Ottawa and meet the truckers.

"Looks like the truckers are going to be here for a long time! It's amazing. Men and women trucking food across the country to feed Canada's heroes," Thompson said in Twitter on Wednesday.

Looks like the truckers are going to be here for a long time! It’s amazing. Men and women trucking food across the country to feed Canada‘s heroes. pic.twitter.com/6O3j6lJTcc — Laura Lynn Tyler Thompson (@LauraLynnTT) February 2, 2022

Christianity Daily reported last week that the Canadian government imposed a vaccination deadline on January 15 for all unvaccinated truckers, including those from federal regulated industries, which affects the Canadian Trucking Alliance's 16,000 members. The mandate also forces truckers "to observe a two-week quarantine and COVID test before crossing into Canada from the U.S."

Accordingly, the mandate has negatively affected the livelihood and industry of many citizens including the truckers. The truckers from various parts of Canada decided to join together and convene in Ottawa, the nation's capital, to protest the mandate. To sustain their travel on their way there, the truckers setup a GoFundMe account and was able to accumulate $4.5 million in a span of days since launching it.

However, the funds were withheld by GoFundMe on account of a lack of clarity on where the money will be used although the introduction in Freedom Convoy's page stated it for transportation and food to sustain the truckers during their protest.

In the interview, one of the women named Bernadette revealed she and her companion, Anna, wanted to show support to the members of the Freedom Convoy since they understand the truckers' sentiments for freedom having "come from a Communist country."

"I'm Bernadette and we came here with Anna from Toronto. We brought 1,550 Polish sausages for our truckers. We brought some bread and buns and Polish Donuts. And you know what, we know that they drive so we didn't bring alcohol but should they request some Polish vodka, we are very happy to bring that too," Bernadette said.

"Because we stand behind them. We come from a Communist country, and we came here because we didn't want to have oppression," she added.

Bernadette revealed that they migrated to Canada in the hopes of living in "a free country" but things changed when the pandemic began. She expressed feeling like a "prisoner" after being devoid of doing a lot of things even worshiping God. She also disclosed their plan to regularly provide food for the truckers from their store.

"We wanted to live in a free country. And for the last two years, we're living like prisoners. We are being told to stay at home. We're told not to go to the restaurant, not to go to the Church. I mean, this is unbelievable. During Communist some times we were able and free to go to the Church, and there were times over here when we couldn't. So I really can't take it anymore," Bernadette explained.

"So I'm going to be coming here with the food, weekly biweekly, every two or three days until it ends," she emphasized.

Thousands have previously cheered the truckers on the way to Ottawa despite the traffic they caused being a massive number of trucks queing the highway. Ottawa's mayor attempted to hire tow trucks to remove the "road blocks" the truckers caused due to their presence but failed since most responded with, "We've got COVID!"

The Gateway Pundit said an update video on Wednesday showed that the truckers are "having a great time" enjoying the food given them.