Across America, several cases have surfaced wherein teachers have been found to be coaxing young students to become transgender or conform to transgender ideologies. Conservative parents and concerned individuals, including school staff, try to sound the alarm, but these school teachers end up being fired.

Now, a ministry organization is claiming that the Biden administration is at fault here for promoting transgender ideologies in public schools.

As recently as last month, a mother in California had filed a lawsuit against a school district after she found that teachers Lori Caldiera, Kelly Baraki and the Spreckels Union School District had allegedly manipulated her daughter to change her identity. The concerned California mom, Jessica Konen was fully unaware of this due to the district's "Parental Secret Policy," which enabled teachers to counsel students about their gender confusion without informing or seeking consent from the parents, the New York Post reported.

Even more shockingly, Baraki and Caldiera had long been discussing their methods of running a transgender club of students interested in transitioning behind the backs of the parents and without their consent. The revelation came when audio clips from the California Teachers Association's LGBTQ+ conference showed Baraki and Caldiera saying that they would stalk the kids and approach those who appeared to be interested in transgender ideology. But these teachers and many more like them remain unpunished.

"The parents know the truth: Punishment evades public school perpetrators because powerful institutions support them in immoral decisions," Intercessors for America (IFA) argued. It also accused the U.S. Department of Education and National Education Association (NEA) of being the "two chief supporters" of "immoral decisions" like teaching transgender ideology to kids.

"They not only embrace helping children in their sexual identity, they also provide tools for the teachers, counselors, and administrators to assist their students in becoming whatever gender the child wishes," IFA alleged. It also accused NEA, which has over four million members, of giving "strong support" to transgender teachers to "come out" and share their transgender stories to their students.

NEA's website even boasts suggested lesson plans that help push transgender ideologies to the youth, as well as information on "how to give political support to LBGTQ issues." When parents oppose such ideas, NEA backs up the teachers by giving legal support.

The Department of Education, which secured COVID funds and distributed it to public schools under a plan called "American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ASP ESSER)," has provided over $122 billion, a portion of which was allotted for mental health support. The IFA warned that some funding will go to the school's support for LGBT youth, as seen in the Department of Education guide.

The IFA added that the funding will also spur the hiring of counselors who will follow the DOE's and NEA's guidelines on "Supporting Child and Student Social, Emotional, Behavioral, and Mental Needs," which includes guidelines for supporting members of the LGBT youth community. The IFA called this "parents' next worst nightmare."

The IFA took aim at liberal public school educators for "taking over a parents' right to make moral decisions for their children" after the DOE and NEA showed their support for pushing the transgender agenda on public school students.