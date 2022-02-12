Actor Ricky Schroder, a prominent vaccine mandate opposer who has been vocal about the issues, has taken to social media to express his support for the protesters at the Freedom Convoy. The "Silver Spoons" star took to Instagram to share a video of him with a Bible, sharing his thoughts and insights on Scripture and the current events in Canada.

"I think we see what we're facing here, it's an evil that is trying to be forced upon our children, upon us. And God bless the Canadian truckers and the Canadian cowboys up there on the border," Schroder said in the video, as reported by NOQ Report.

The 51 year old Golden Globe Award winning actor added, "Our truckers are gonna maybe start mobilizing and doing what we need to do, which is shut down D.C., shut down Sacramento, shut down Albany, shut down these states and these [capitals] until we root out this evil that was almost perpetrated on us."

"We were so asleep," Schroder lamented.

The "NYPD Blue" star has long been vocal about his opposition to COVID vaccines and mandates surrounding it. In 2021, the actor joined a dozen protesters outside a Foo Fighters concert in June, the band's first full capacity concert since the COVID pandemic began, Variety reported. It was only open to fully vaccinated fans.

Schroder was among those who protested the concert and among them were those who held signs that read, "Foo Fighters fight to bring segregation back." On Facebook, Schroder took aim at Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, The Wrap reported. The actor wrote, "Dave Grohl is an ignorant punk who needs slapped for supporting Discrimination. Ignorance comes in all shapes & sizes. Kurt Cobain is laughing at you Dave along with Millions of Patriots...Fool."

This week, Schroder took to Instagram to continue his fight against what many call COVID tyranny, with a Bible in hand. He wrote in a post, "God Bless the Canadian Truckers & Cowboys. We are not Livestock. We are Free Souls. Whatever it takes...it's for our children's children we Fight. Freedom & God. Matthew 13."

In a video posted on Friday night, Schroder campaigned, "END ALL Vax & Mask Mandates Immediately & Hold those accountable who need to be or suffer the consequences. Gods will be done."

In an accompanying video, the actor said, "They don't want us to have the freedom that we used to have. God made this planet for us. He made it for his children and we are God's children and we're not gonna let them take it from us. We're not gonna let them corrupt it, pervert it, which is what they're attempting to do."

"When's the line gonna be drawn for us? It has to be now," Schroder argued. "It has to be now, we see their intention with this 'plandemic.' It's a population reduction move, it's a new world order. Georgia Guidestones' number one commandment, just keep the population under 500 million. That's from Jane Goodall, a climatologist. That's her number, I believe."

"I just wanted to bless this movement and the people fighting for freedom," the actor concluded.