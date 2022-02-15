The World Economic Forum, which describes itself as an "international organization for public-private cooperation," reportedly honored the Critical Race Theory (CRT) in a video posted in its Twitter account last week.

The Epoch Times reported that the World Economic Forum (WEF) video explained what CRT is and asserted that it is woven into current institutions of the United States making the "incarceration" of Black Americans a systemic practice. The tweet provided a link to an article that conservative outlet described as having "an apologist" stand "in favor of CRT."

The article is entitled "What Is Critical Race Theory?" and classified under World Economic Forum's topic on "Systemic Racism." It introduced CRT as a "theory" that "examines the legacy of slavery and segregation in America."

"Critical race theory 'tells a story about institutionalized racial disadvantage and systemic racial inequality.' It examines how the legacy of slavery and segregation in the US is embedded in modern-day legal systems and policies. There is a profound sense of urgency for companies to actively work to tackle inequality and the inequity that follows as a result," the WEF said.

The article explained how the CRT surfaced during the pandemic through the death of George Floyd. It highlighted that there are 14 states that limit the teaching of Black history and racism in schools "under the guise of banning the teaching of critical race theory."

The article also stressed that the matter has become a "divisive" issue and noted how "both religion and education" have become "tools to achieve systemic social control." These "tools" are similarly used to "build communities of local laborers to advance economic development in colonies."

"The legacy of that subjugation is still witnessed today in post-colonial systems which perpetuate the exploitative practices and institutions that underpinned a distorted social contract. A contract that was-- and continues to be--steeped in inequality," the WEF claimed.

"A similar pattern played out in the African diaspora, notably within North America's Black communities, where critical race theory 'tells a story about institutionalized racial disadvantage and systemic racial inequality' within a societal construct that has historically characterized Blacks as less deserving of the full privileges of 'civilization'," they added.

Divide and conquer

The WEF's Twitter post on the CRT have received backlash online as it did previously for claiming the lockdowns were "quietly improving cities" globally.

Filmmaker and author Christopher Rufo was one among those who reacted negatively, calling WEF's video an "insane pro-CRT propaganda." While another author, James Lindsay, raised that WEF was the one causing division by supporting the said Marxist Theory.

"Why would the World Economic Forum come out in support of Critical Race Theory? Because they're the ones who want to divide our society with this Marxist Theory or any other tool they can use to break the world and seize power," Lindsay said.

Even Russian media company RT is saying the reason Schwab is promoting CRT simply to "drive a wedge between the races."

It noted that Schwab's video explained that whites are oppressing blacks using a "sweeping generalization" that "black Americans are imprisoned at five times the rate of white people." This generalization "seems to be a major simplification of a highly complex problem."

"After all, what happened when the city of Seattle attempted to create a police-free 'summer of love' zone during the Black Lives Matter protests? In a matter of days, the very same protesters who had been hurling rocks and bottles at the authorities were suddenly dialing 911, demanding police protection as murders began to occur," RT noted.

Global socialism

Previously, WEF Founder Klaus Schwab declared in their organization's 50th annual meeting last June 2020 that the pandemic paved the way for the "Great Reset," wherein societies will be required not to return to their pre-pandemic normalcy but adopt instead to the changes the unelected elites impose on them.

"The COVID-19 crisis has shown us that our old systems are not fit any more for the 21st century. It has laid bare the fundamental lack of social cohesion, fairness, inclusion and equality," Schwab said.