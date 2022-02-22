Entrepreneur and mom of five Melissa Truitt is revealing the truth behind the essential oil company she used to work for.

Describing herself as an adoption and foster care advocate, health and fitness lover, and running addict, Truitt shared on her Instagram account that she used to sell Young Living Essential Oils for seven years. But five months ago, the woman who says she was "saved by grace" said she was told by God to leave the essential oil company over its "demonic" propaganda.

According to Church Leaders, Truitt was able to climb the entrepreneurial ladder at the essential oil company, getting to the level just below what is designated "top diamond ranking" within Young Living Essential Oils. Her success with the essential oil company whom she claims has "demonic" propaganda provided a large part of her family's income.

Truitt shared that along with her accomplishments as an entrepreneur, she was able to see what went on behind the essential oil company. She said, "You get to see a little bit behind the curtain-the way things are run."

Truitt said that after believing in Young Living Essential Oils for seven years, she began to feel uneasy about how the essential oil company operated. She soon realized it was not something she originally signed up for.

In a video posted to Instagram, Truitt shared, "After a lot of prayer, we walked away and resigned our account with Young Living. We weren't scared even a little bit, because we knew God was calling us to slam that door shut."

At first, Truitt was unsure why God was leading her away from the essential oil company. However, upon receiving the book titled "My Word Made Flesh: Awakening Your Health and Wealth Through the Words You Speak...In 7 Revealing Steps" that was written by Robert Tennyson Stevens with Marcella Vonn Harting, who was also a top seller at the essential oil company, she soon learned her path.

The book's foreword was written by Young Living Essential Oils' co-founder and CEO Mary Young and was addressed to the company's diamond leaders. She is the wife of D. Gary Young, the late founder of the essential oil company who established it in 2013. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and believed God was the center of his foundation for the company.

After her husband's death, Young wrote in an issue of "The Essential Edge: News of the World Leader in Essential Oils" that he "founded the essential oil movement against tremendous opposition and slander, but he never stopped in his desire to serve God's children."

But Truitt claims that the book was "one of the darkest and most demonic books" she had ever read. She said she "cannot wait to get rid of it but I knew that I had to share this." In the Instagram video, she said that the book told people to "have séances with oils" and provided them with "words to speak to reverse the curse."

Truitt claims that one of the things that a person must do when he or she places the oils on the body is to say, "I am the resurrection and the life of my lineage." She decried this, arguing that "There is nothing more false than taking Jesus out of it and putting yourself in there, putting yourself as Jesus."

Buzzfeed News reported that Truitt labeled the essential oil company a "cult" in an emotional Instagram video. She called it a "satanic panic" and accused the company of spreading "demonic" propaganda through the New Age self-help book.

She also called upon Christians who are still working with the essential oils company to leave. Truitt warned that "demonic" propaganda such as the book was "a slow trickle" that once people "let...in your house...will completely ruin you."