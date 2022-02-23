Pastor Hao Zhiwei of Egangqiao Church in the Hubei province of China was arrested in July 2019 over charges of "fraud." She was recently sentenced to eight years in jail for collecting offerings and preaching without authorization. On February 11, the Ezhou Echeng District People's Court handed down an eight-year prison sentence, which she planned to appeal.

According to International Christian Concern, Pastor Hao wrote a letter to one of her two sons, Paul, who sent her a letter after he learned of her sentence. The jailed Chinese pastor is the only remaining parent of Paul and Moses, as her husband passed away in 2018.

"I am beyond happy," Pastor Hao wrote, saying it was the first time she received a letter from her son. She expressed gratitude over the fact that Paul remained in good health despite their family's struggles.

"God is faithful, He is watching over and pastoring you [and your brother]," Pastor Hao wrote. She urged him to pray with her for Moses, whom she was confident they would "see a miracle" in. Moses had struggled with his father's passing and mother's incarceration and had stopped going to school, China Aid reported. He resorted to locking himself in his room and eating only once a day due to severe depression.

In her letter, Pastor Hao recounted how it was "painful" for her to miss their growing years. She urged Paul to continue writing in his diary so he could share it with her once she gets out of jail. The jailed Chinese pastor added that while her sons were growing up, she had been doing some growth as well.

"For these two years and seven months, I have also grown a lot! I had never played Sudoku before, but during my time here, I have become a master," Pastor Hao wrote in her letter. "There is nearly not one that I can't do! I hope you can practice early so we can have a competition once we reunite."

Meanwhile, the jailed Chinese pastor shared that her cellmate received a 12 year prison sentence and had not been able to sleep. She compared it with her experience of receiving an eight-year prison sentence, which she said she "only had trouble sleeping the first night."

"I was praying about it and was able to sleep well since then. God's peace amazingly descended on me," Pastor Hao wrote.

The jailed Chinese pastor's son, Paul recently returned home during winter break and was able to convince his brother Moses to go back to school. But he refused to inform Moses about their mother's eight-year prison sentence as he wanted the young boy to focus on school.

Paul said, "I believe that it is God's will regardless of any result, and God refines our heart using the matter."

Nikkei Asia reported in 2019 that Christianity continues to be on the rise in China despite intense persecution, with up to 44 million Christians in the communist country.

But U.S. human rights group Freedom House reported that the actual number is closer to 100 million when those who attend "underground" or "house churches" such as that of Pastor Hao's are counted.