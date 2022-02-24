Sean Feucht, famed worship singer and leader of the "Let Us Worship" movement, dropped his latest album during a worship concert last Tuesday.

According to CBN News, Feucht released the "Let Us Worship Miami" album on Feb. 22 in Pasadena, California.

In a video clip he posted on Instagram last week, the singer explained the significance of the date's number.

"I wanted to take a minute and share about why the number 222 is important to me and what it means," he said.

"It's about the Bible. It's about scripture. It's about words the Lord's given us and hopefully, I can release that to you guys and you can share this everywhere with anyone that has question," Feucht explained.

"For several years, I've been seeing these numbers ... actually since I was in high school. And just like when the Lord spoke to Paul through a donkey and he spoke to Moses through a burning bush, He speaks to me sometimes through numbers. The cool thing is that the numbers always relate to back to scripture and I think that's important. When the Lord gives you a prophetic sign or you sense something, you can always correlate it back to the Bible," he added.

He continued by sharing some Bible verses with the said number which have impacted his life, such as Psalm 22:22 and Acts 2:22.

At the event, the first 1,000 attendees were given keys, bearing the number 222. The concert was streamed live on YouTube.

Further in the video clip, the worship leader disclosed that the idea of keys was inspired by the passage in Isaiah 22:22. He compared worship, which his team is bringing to "dark" places like Iraq and Afghanistan, to a key that "opens doors."

He also clarified that the keys will only serve as reminders of the Scriptures and not a "gimmick" as others may think. Feucht sees keys as "prophetic for this season."

In addition, he shared that the focus of the event is evangelistic, wanting for more people to come to Christ.

In an interview with Fox News last December, Feucht discussed the importance of worship in the country, especially in the present time when it is battling division and isolation due to pandemic.

"God is the answer and hope for America," he pointed out.

When his team toured the nation last year, he observed that people needed hope everywhere they went. But he saw them getting saved, healed, freed from addictions and giving their lives to Jesus during their events. Thus the reason why they launched the "Let Us Worship" tour and continue to organize it.

He emphasized that Christians have a mandate to gather together in worship despite the persecution, as what they have been doing since the early times in the New Testament.

Moreover, he said that the people in America may be facing "darkness" but as the Bible states, the light of Jesus shines in the darkness, and the darkness will never overcome it.

The "Let Us Worship" tour will resume in March and will continue until October, visiting various cities across the country.