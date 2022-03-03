Immediately when Russia declared an invasion into Ukraine, a Polish pastor in Ukraine and his church mobilized to help support the onslaught of refugees fleeing the attacks.

Polish Pastor Henryk Skizypkowski and his church had begun buying beds, blankets, and other necessities as soon as Russia launched its attack on Ukraine exactly one week ago. When the Russia-Ukraine conflict sparked, the Polish pastor knew they had to do something to assist refugees who were fleeing from the Russian assault.

"It was a step by faith," Skizypkowski said in a conversation with Faithwire alongside Dr. Paul Chitwood, the president of the Southern Baptist Convention's International Mission Board. Skizypkowski's Chelm Baptist Church near the Poland-Ukraine border is now housing over 200 refugees who have made it across to Poland.

Many congregations in the region near Ukraine, including Skizypkowski's church are mobilizing to welcome Russia-Ukraine conflict refugees, most of which are women and children. Many men have chosen to stay behind in Ukraine to help defend the country from Russia's unprovoked attack. Just on Tuesday night, the Polish pastor's church helped a number of families relocate to Gdańsk, Poland, Germany, and Belgium.

Chitwood, who arrived in Poland on Monday, shared how the Polish pastor's church had "removed all the pews...removed the pulpit" and "have cots spread throughout the sanctuary and throughout the church" and have provided "food and clothing" to the Russia-Ukraine conflict refugees. He remarked, "They're just doing a great job helping those who are really hurting right now."

Skizypkowski quick mobilization is a reflection of the same collective response of so many Christians across Poland who have sent a "loud and clear" message that they were ready to help in any way they could after seeing "so many people suffering, wanting to help, wanting to share the love of Christ with them and meet their needs."

The IMB leader commented that the aid from Polish Christians amidst the Russia-Ukraine conflict is "critical" because there is "a real sense of desperation" among Ukrainian pastors and laymen who are traumatized from Russia's unprovoked assault on the nation. Skizypkowski added that tensions between the Polish and Ukrainians have not ceased following World War II despite the two countries establishing each other as allies.

But the Polish pastor remarked, "I think this moment is a historical and spiritual moment. These historical problems - it was in hearts, in souls of people for many, many years. People have a problem to forgive one another."

"But this moment is the moment when God created a new situation between our nations," Skizypkowski explained. "It's a new future. Now we have unity - spiritual unity."

Skizypkowski shared that there are about 6,000 Baptists across 100 churches across Poland, a lot of whom have opened their homes and "hearts" to Russia-Ukraine conflict refugees. Church Leaders quoted the Polish pastor as saying, "Many have said after 30+ hours at the border crossing, our church is the first place they have found rest and peace. They said the care provided by the church is a miracle from God."