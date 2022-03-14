The association representing many Christian organizations passed several resolutions last week including one that denounced critical race theory.

The National Religious Broadcasters (NRB), an international association of Chrsitian media organizations, has passed a resolution on "anti-Christian" CRT or critical race theory. Last week, the association's board of directors approved several new measures, including one titled "Opposing Critical Theory and Anti-Christian Ideology."

"Critical theory places culpability for human suffering at the feet of anyone who thrives within, benefits from, or upholds an authority structure subjectively deemed corrupt by the secular culture, including God-given institutions such as the church, traditional family, and much more," the National Religious Broadcasters' new resolution read, as per the Christian Headlines.

The group argued that CRT "advances the erosion of shared history and values, the yielding of human agency to tyranny, the supremacy of mob rule, and the deterioration of family and community bonds, producing great human suffering and alienation from truth."

The new resolution from the National Religious Broadcasters and its board of directors further argues that Christians must "embrace our citizenship in God's kingdom and reject false promises of secular utopia."

According to the Christian Post, the new NRB resolution explained how Americans inherited several founding principles, including "equality of mankind, God-given rights, and self-government" which are "worthy and Biblical ideals for an orderly society" that the association wholly supports.

Moreover, National Religious Broadcasters called upon Christian leaders to "reject anti-Christian cultural systems" that promote salvation other than that of Jesus Christ's and oppose CRT influences in education and Christian ministry. Instead, they campaigned for "[applying] historic truths of Scripture to contemporary cultural issues."

National Religious Broadcasters is an international association of evangelical communicators that was formed in the early 1940's with the goal of "[spreading] the life-changing truth of the Gospel of Jesus Christ through every electronic medium available," its website read. The association describes itself as "the world's largest association of Christian communicators" and advocates "to protect and defend the rights and interests of Christian communicators."

NRB is opposed to critical race theory, which is an ideology formed by civil rights scholars and activists, which argues that race is a social construct and that racism is inherent in the law and legal institutions of America. Former Republican President Donald Trump opposed CRT and continues to denounce it.

In fact, on Saturday night's South Carolina rally, Trump reminded supporters how he issued "the world's first ban on critical race theory in September of 2020" during his presidency, the Daily Mail reported. The former Republican leader promised, "As soon as we retake Congress, Republicans will ban critical race theory once and for all."

Trump argued that banishing CRT from schools was "not just a matter of values" but also "a matter of national survival."

Trump also promised that GOP leaders will "defund the racist equity mandates" in the federal government and called upon his supporters to "defend their country" against "the Marxists and communists and socialists" who he said were teaching today's youth to "hate America."