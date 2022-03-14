Susan B. Anthony List successively declared the victory of two pro-life initiatives on a state and a federal level.

The pro-life giant Susan B. Anthony List tweeted on Saturday the Texas Supreme Court decided with finality against abortionists regarding the state's Senate Bill 8. SBA said that the court decision on SB 8, otherwise known as the Texas Heartbeat Act, is a "victory" that protects "babies with beating hearts."

SBA highlighted that data as of last month gathered from the time the law took effect last September 1 showed a 60% drop in abortions in the Texas.

SB 8 bans abortions for pregnancies six weeks and beyond once a fetal heartbeat has been detected. The law met a lot of legal objections from abortionists and pro-choice advocates, including President Joe Biden. But all the legal claims against the legislation were lost in court one by one, including the lawsuit filed by Biden that the United States Supreme Court decided last December be moved to the state court for its final standing.

In addition to SB 8, the Hyde Amendment was passed in the United States House of Representatives on Wednesday to the detriment of the Democratic Party. SBA List said this was a failure on the pro-abortion agenda of radical Democrats.

The Hyde Amendment, a bipartisan initiative that has saved over two million babies, was passed with the omnibus spending bill along with other policies that prevent the use of taxpayer funds for abortion on demand. The omnibus spending bill is similarly expected to be passed in the US Senate.

"Pro-abortion Democrats' efforts to force taxpayers to fund abortion on demand until birth are deeply unpopular with the majority of Americans. The Hyde family of pro-life policies that keep taxpayers out of the abortion business has had bipartisan support for over 40 years, with the original Hyde Amendment itself saving 2.5 million lives. These spending bills should never have reached the floor without them," SBA List said in a statement.

The organization thanked all pro-life advocates in the House of Representatives and in the Senate who fought to ensure that the Hyde Amendment is preserved. These allies in Congress similarly exposed the radical efforts of President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to push the abortion agenda.

The influential pro-life organization highlighted that this present victory comes just a few days after House Bill 3755 or the Women's Health Protection Act, touted as abortion with no limits, was blocked in the Senate. HB 3755 is said to codify Roe v. Wade, a law backed by the Biden Administration against SB 8.

SBA List, which is a network of 900,000 pro-life Americans, stressed that they will remain vigilant against the attacks on life, particularly by abortion extremists who they will make sure will be held "accountable at the ballot box." The organization normally releases a list of legislators ranked according to their pro-life initiatives--the National Pro-Life Scorecard--to guide the public on whom to vote during elections.

Early this year, SBA List projected that the mid-term elections this November will have pro-life issues as its front and center. Most critical of which is the pending United States Supreme Court decision for the Mississippi Gestational Age Act through the Dobbs V. Jackson Women's Health Organization case, which is expected to come out in June. The Mississippi Gestational Age Act bans abortion on pregnancies 15 weeks and beyond.