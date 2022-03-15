Hailey Bieber shared that she is now recovering after her hospitalization due blood clot on her brain.

"Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well, and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me," she said, reported by Faithwire.

The model reportedly suffered stroke-like symptoms while having breakfast with her husband on Thursday. Despite the doctors' finding, Hailey revealed that her body was able to recover just within a few hours.

A source has told People that Justin Bieber cried and asked for prayers from everyone he knew.

"He was saying that he can't lose her, that whatever it takes, he wanted the best medical treatment available. He would've done anything to help her. It was a moment for them both to be reminded about mortality, and focusing on what really matters," the source added.

"He realizes, and is telling people around him, how much Hailey is his rock, and how she saved him from a dark time ... and that he needs to appreciate her every day. He's going to keep an eye on her and help her however he can. And he has everyone around him praying for her continued good health. It shook him up," the source also stated.

In February, Justin contracted COVID but according to E!News, it was not specified if his wife was also infected with the virus, which the scientist found to be damaging to the brain and can lead to blood clots.

On March 13 however, Hailey was already out and enjoying Justin's concert in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Justin is currently on the road for his "Justice World Tour," which will continue until next year, visiting various cities across the United States and a couple of venues in England.

Billboard shared that the tour supports some special causes by raising awareness on criminal justice reform, voter registration and climate action, in partnership with REFORM Alliance and National Resources Defense Council. The campaign is expected to impact 20 countries through collaborations with social justice organizations.

Justin's fans, who are encouraged to join in the initiative, will have the chance to win free concert tickets. They can participate by following the organizations on social media, volunteering and donating to Generosity Foundation.

Through the project, the popstar aims to "inspire millions of individual actions," connect his fans with relevant causes and provide participating groups with new supporters, as well as increasing voter registration, and raising funds and awareness for "critical local and national justice efforts."

In March 2021, Justin released his sixth album, titled "Justice."

In his explanation on social media, captured by Entertainment Tonight, the singer said that the album aims to provide comfort through songs that people can relate to amidst the presence of "so much wrong [in] this broken planet" where everyone "crave[s] healing and justice for humanity."

He added that "suffering, injustice and pain" can make people feel helpless but music reminds that they are not alone.

Further, Justin declared that though he cannot solve injustice by merely making music, he believes that if all the people participate by using their gifts in serving others, they are "much closer to being united."