The Republican leader is pushing back on the Biden administration's new motion to promote abortion across America.

During the anniversary of the landmark decision in Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion througout the United States, President Joe Biden announced the release of $6.6 million in federal funding to go to abortion businesses and groups. Planned Parenthood's New England arm would receive $500,000, while its South Texas arm would receive $623,280. Its Greater Texas arm would receive $785,256. But Republican Senator Marco Rubio is pushing back against the Biden administration's plans that are forcing Americans to fund abortions.

According to Life News, Sen. Rubio has issued a resolution designed to overturn President Biden's decision. Under Title X, taxpayer money cannot pay for abortions directly. However, the Biden administration reversed a Trump-era measure in October that required an abortion company to separate its abortion business from its other services. The Biden administration's decision makes it virtually impossible to determine if taxpayer funding goes to abortions or abortion promotion.

Now, Sen. Rubio's resolution stipulates that "Congress disapproves the rule" and makes it clear that "such rule shall have no force or effect." On Wednesday, the Republican leader introduced a resolution under the Congressional Review Act (CRA) that seeks to overturn President BIden's 2021 Final Rule. Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales is leading the effort in the House of Representatives.

"The Biden Administration's rule is an assault on the most sacred and fundamental human right, the right to life," Sen. Rubio said in a statement. "I will continue to protect the sanctity of life and do everything I can to make sure taxpayer dollars are not used for or promote abortions."

Rep. Gonzales meanwhile argued that Title X is meant o " fund comprehensive family planning and preventative services, not abortion providers." He argued that taxpayer money should go to supporting the health and welfare of mothers and their children. The proposed reversal will ensure that clinics funded by Title X are "separated from abortion providers" and that funds go to "substantive family and women's health care providers." It also ensures that taxpayers do not pay for abortions.

Townhall reported that this would not be the first time that Republican senators use the Congressional Review Act (CRA). Earlier this month, they also voted to repeal President Biden's COVID vaccine mandate for healthcare employees. In addition to Sen. Rubio, the proposed resolution has 33 Republican co-sponsors.

The move to restrict abortions across the U.S. comes days after several states have followed in the footsteps of Texas, which enforced one of the most restrictive abortion bans in America. In fact, lawmakers in Idaho this week passed an amendment to its abortion ban that would let citizens enact it, just like the Texas heartbeat bill. In Tennessee, lawmakers proposed an abortion ban also similar to Texas' Heartbeat Act.

Meanwhile, Essence reported that in North Carolina, the senatorial race is intensifying with Democratic Senator Don Davis, a centrist who is running against former Sen. Erica Smith, a progressive. Sen. Davis is known for denying funding for Planned Parenthood and working with Republicans to pass anti-abortion laws.