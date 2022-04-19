Fulani Militants conducted a series of attacks during Holy Week, which included abducting eight Christians from Nigeria's Jos, Plateau State on Good Friday.

According to the International Christian Concern, the Fulani militants released four of the eight Christians after a $2,000 ransom was paid. A woman from those abducted disclosed to an ICC staff that she was raped several times by leaders of the militant group before she was released. The woman also revealed that the ransom money does not guarantee the safety of abducted Christians.

"The militant told us, after receiving the ransom money, that they got money to kill more Christians," the woman said.

In addition to attacking Jos, the Fulani militants were reported to conduct a series of attacks in surrounding Christian villages--Ariri, Kpachudu, and La'ake--up to Nigeria's Middle Belt.

One attack involved a 38-year-old potato farmer named David who was shot in his right leg when his village of Rikwechogu was attacked by the militants. David reportedly spent his Easter Sunday in the hospital for treatment. While the attack left David's brother and a Catholic priest dead. Accordingly, David's brother only visited to celebrate Easter with him.

Another attack, done on Black Saturday, involved a Fulani Pastor named Ibrahim who died in his house. The attack happened after the militants struck the Kpachudu Village. Ibrahim's wife told the ICC that her husband was targeted by the militants for being a Christian. She also highlighted that the militants destroyed their church and house. The Fulani also stole 38 cows from them. She stressed that her life and that of her five children are in danger from the militants.

The Fulani militants simultaneously attacked the Kagoro Village on Black Saturday resulting in two hundred houses burnt to the ground.

"Just when everything was moving on well, when Christians were in contemplative reflective mood, the Fulani Militants attacked and were shooting sporadically leaving one person dead and one with a bullet injury," a certain B.A. told ICC.

The series of attacks happened a week after the Fulani militants killed at least 17 Christians from Tior-Tyu, Benue State, which has become a ghost town. The attack happened at 11:00 p.m. on April 11 by a group of armed men who fired instantaneously at strategic places in the village. Tior-Tyu is said to be a peaceful Christian community and was taken by surprise by the Fulanis when they attacked. Most of the people fled to the neighboring towns of Makurdi, Gboko, and Wannune leaving behind farms and livelihood.

Meanwhile, Christians from Ariri Village had to celebrate Good Friday in their church that the Fulani militants burned last April 2.

"They all gathered in the burnt church without a roof, sitting on stones. The resident Pastor told members to endure persecution and accept every challenge as the will of God. He also pleaded with Christians to rebuild their houses and churches," an ICC correspondent reported.

Early this month, persecution watchdog OpenDoors reiterated calls for the increased protection and security of Christians in Nigeria. OpenDoors cited the extreme violence Nigerian Christians have increasingly experienced since last year, which the government tolerates. Nigeria currently ranks 7th in OpenDoors USA's 2022 World Watch List, which identifies areas most difficult to live as a Christian.

While ICC's Addison Parker last week has called the persecution of Christians in Nigeria by Fulani militants genocide. He explained that Christians are killed daily in Nigeria on top of hundreds of Christian homes and structures either destroyed or burned down.

Readers are urged to pray for God's protection for Christians in Nigeria, and for the Fulani militants and others to repent.