Right-wingers blasted President Joe Biden on Twitter for upholding abortion as his natural right to be a "Child of God."

In his interview with the press on Wednesday, Biden elaborated his stance on the leaked SCOTUS opinion draft to overturn Roe v. Wade. When explaining the issue on the right to abortion and privacy, he cited his 1987 comments on the former chairman, Robert Bork.

Bork believed that people had "inherent rights" because the government provided these rights, but Biden believed he had the rights not because the government gave them to him, but because he is a "child of God." He said, "I delegated by joining this union, to delegate oblig- some rights I have to the government for social good."

Following his remarks saying that he is a "child of God" to justify his defense of abortion, many pro-lifers blasted him on Twitter.

American Majority CEO Ned Ryun criticized Biden, tweeting, "Pretty sure God doesn't want His children murdering viable unborn human beings ad nauseam. I know, crazy thought and outside the box thinking on my part but maybe just think about it..."

For Texas Republican Party chairman Matt Rinaldi, having him as a President was the "greatest threat" that the country had ever faced in nearly 70 years.

Pluribus editor Jeryl Bier pointed out that Biden has been using the term "child" in contradictory ways within two days, sharing a screenshot of a copy of Biden's abortion statements from the day before in which the president used the terms "choose to abort a child."

Washington Examiner journalist Jerry Dunleavy tweeted, "He makes this argument to support the right to abort unborn children of God which exist." Political fundraiser Beth Baumann also expressed, "Biden just made the case against abortion."

The House Republicans upheld their stance in their Twitter account to contrast Biden by quoting President Ronald Reagan's words, "Everyone who is for abortion has already been born."

Biden's Faith and His Leadership

In October 2020 op-ed for Christian Post, Biden stated that he abides by the two greatest commandments of God - loving God and loving others. He shared that these values kept him grounded in what matters most throughout his career in public service. He also made these values the cornerstone upon which his family was built.

He wrote, "My faith has been a source of immeasurable solace in times of grief, and a daily inspiration to fight against the abuse of power in all its forms." He emphasized that his Catholic faith "drilled" him into a "core truth." He believed that every person on earth has equal rights and dignity because we are all "beloved children of God."

Despite his faith, Biden stands for the reproductive rights of women, which many pro-lifers criticized him for.

Political Commentator E.J. Dionne noted in "The Harvard Religion Beat Podcast" that Biden came from an era when "Catholicism itself opened up to the world." This explains his being critical of modernity, yet open to new teachings. He argued that for "social justice Catholics" like Biden, social injustice issues weigh more than abortion.

