A neighbor of a Supreme Court Justice played a comforting hymn amidst the chaos of pro-choice demonstrations right on the residential area.

When a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court was made public last week, pro-abortion protesters almost immediately activated to gather and demonstrate on the streets. The leaked draft opinion was written by Associate Justice Samuel Alito and was about the Dobbs v. Jackson case that indicated the Supreme Court was looking to reverse Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion across the U.S.

Because of shocking news, many pro-abortion protesters took to the Supreme Court to denounce the decision made in the draft opinion. But some pro-abortion demonstrators took it a step further to hold a protest in a quiet northern Virginia community, where Judge Alito and his family resided, CBN News reported.

A crowd had gathered in a local parking lot then marched to the home of Justice Alito, which was heavily guarded by the police. On the way to the judge's residence, the pro-abortion protesters chanted "F*** the Court and the legislature!" and "We are not your incubator!"

Also Read: Christian Authors Jen Hatmaker, Mary Katherine Backstrom Voice Support for Roe v. Wade

Judge Alito's Neighbor Shares a Comforting Hymn Amidst the Demonstrating Pro-Choice Crowd

Despite the intense scene outside Judge's Alito's residence, however, one of his neighbors found comfort in playing the hymn "'Tis So Sweet to Trust in Jesus." The neighbor even shared it with the crowd by opening the windows and playing the hymn on the family's grand piano, which could be heard from the street.

"I wanted to do something beautiful and thoughtful to counter the noise, the chaos, the sadness of those protesting life in front of an empty house," the neighbor, who spoke to Standing for Freedom Center under the condition of anonymity, remarked. "There is nothing more steadfast and measured than the joy of worshiping our Savior through precious hymns."

Pro-Abortion Protesters Demonstrate in Front of Supreme Court Justices' Homes

Justice Alito wasn't the only judge whose home was visited by the pro-abortion protesters. POLITICO reported that over the weekend, demonstrations were also held at the homes of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Chief Justice John Roberts. Conservatives denounced these protests, arguing that abortion rights groups have crossed the line by pressuring the justices in such a private venue.

Meanwhile, the Senate on Monday unanimously approved legislation that would ramp up security for the high court's justices amidst the pro-abortion protests outside their homes. These demonstrations are expected to continue until Saturday, when over 30 progressive advocacy groups including Planned Parenthood and the Women's March plan to hold a nationwide day of protest.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz on Monday denounced the pro-abortion protests, drawing comparisons between these demonstrations and the January 6, 2021 riot on Capitol Hill, Business Insider reported. The Texas senator described the January attack as "tens of thousands of people peacefully protesting" and denounced the media for calling the demonstrators "insurrectionist" despite them breaching security and damaging state property. Reports indicate that the protesters were indeed largely peaceful, but some leftists who infiltrated their ranks instigated chaos and damaged government property.



Related Article: Religious Freedom Lawyers Threaten to File Cases Against Pro-Choice Activists Demonstrating in Front of Churches