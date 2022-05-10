A law firm specializing in religious freedom cases has announced that it is ready to defend any church or person of faith who needs legal recourse from pro-choice activists.

In the wake of the leaked draft majority opinion by the U.S. Supreme Court over the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a group of religious freedom lawyers have stepped up and are ready to represent any church or person of faith who needs legal assistance.

On Saturday, the the conservative Catholic legal group Thomas More Society took to their blog to say that it has already contacted the pro-choice activists' group Ruth Sent Us to "put them on notice that trespassing, violence, and vandalism will not be tolerated." The group has controversially called for demonstrations in front of churches and even the homes of Supreme Court Justices.

Also Read: Christian MP from Finland Continues to Fight for Religious Freedom Amidst an Appeal on Court Ruling

Ruth Sent Us is a pro-choice group that describes itself as one that works to "force accountability using a diversity of tactics" from the "6-3 extremist Supreme Court." Last week, the pro-choice activists urged abortion advocates to "stand at or in a local Catholic Church" over the weekend to show their support for Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark decision that legalized abortion across the U.S. The group expressed anger at the Catholic Church for its outspoken opposition to abortion and the fact that four out of the five Supreme Court Justices have supported the draft opinion that would abolish Roe v. Wade.

Religious Freedom Lawyers Come to the Defense of Churches and People of Faith.

According to the Christian Post, Thomas More Society described the pro-choice activists' proteste as "fanatics attacking churches and committing damages in their chosen uniform of white caps and red capes," as seen on social media. In the blog post, the religious freedom lawyers said that they would not tolerate any "breach of the law or violation of the constitutional rights of religious believers."

The religious freedom lawyers also sent a warning letter to Ruth Sent Us on Friday, reminding them that the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops has been tracking hate crimes against Catholic properties since the onset of the police brutality protests in May 2020. In the letter, Thomas More Society reported that the conference has identified "129 incidents of vandalism, arson, and other hate crimes directed at Catholics," some as recent as May 3, 2022. The most recent incident appeared to be linked to the draft opinion leak on Roe v. Wade.

Religious Freedom Lawyers Issue a Stern Warning to Pro-Choice Activists

The Thomas More Society attorneys believe that Ruth Sent Us' members and other pro-choice activists may face "significant legal liability under both California and federal law" for their actions. They added that it is illegal to interfere or obstruct an individual's First Amendment right of religious freedom at a place of religious worship.



Related Article: Governor Continues Fighting For Religious Freedom In Schools