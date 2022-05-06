A couple of prominent Christian authors have expressed their support for legalized abortion after a Supreme Court leak showed that the Justices will overthrow Roe v. Wade.

Jen Hatmaker and Mary Katherine Backstrom have both taken to social media this week to voice support for Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark decision that legalized abortion across the United States. That very same landmark decision is in danger of being overthrown, as evidenced by a recent leak of a draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito that was released to the media this week.

The two prominent female authors of Christian books took to their respective Facebook pages this week to react to the news on the possibility of Roe v. Wade being overturned, the Christian Headlines reported. In the event that the Supreme Court overturns the decision, it would send the issue back to the 50 respective states which would implement their own abortion restrictions or laws.

Christian Author React to Supreme Court Opinion Leak on Abortion Access

New York Times bestselling "For the Love" author Jen Hatmaker, who is also a mother to five children, wrote on her blog that the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade would be a "shocking, unprecedented repeal of women's rights."

The Christian author admitted on Facebook that she "sat quietly" for a couple of days on the news of the potential Roe v. Wade reversal. Hatmaker wrote that she "tried to get centered" before speaking out on the issue. When she did, she offered several statistics that supported the argument that criminalizing abortion would endanger women, as they would continue to obtain abortions, this time illegal, life-threatening ones that are not conducted in clinics with medical professionals.

Also read: Supreme Court To Overturn Roe V. Wade, Leaked Draft Opinion Reveals

Hatman argued that "women deserve agency and choice not only with their bodies but over the decision to parent for the rest of their lives." She also criticized policiticians who oppose Roe v. Wade, calling out their participation in "political theater" and their lack of support for sex education, birth control, paid maternity leave and healthcare, affordable housing, marriage counseling, and support for "rape and incest survivors forced to carry their abuser's baby."

Writer Raises Issues on a Post-Roe World

Mary Katherine Backstrom, author of "Holy Hot Mess" and "Crazy Joy," took to Facebook to share her thoughts on the threat against abortion rights. Describing herself as "a woman, a Christian, a mother, and a survivor of childhood sexual abuse," Backstrom argued that access to abortion is "a significant human right" and that she could no longer "sit in silence" while it is being attacked.

Backstrom also showed her support for victims and women who "deserve to have agency over their bodies" and recounted how being a victim of abuse in a world where abortion would be illegal would have forced her to carry her abuser's child. The Christian author explained that she is not "pro-abortion," a term that called "a garbage label that was created by extremists." Instead, she raised issues on how rape victims and children will be forced to carry and give birth and how the foster care system will be overwhelmed.



Related Article: Supreme Court Should Issue Abortion Ruling 'Immediately' Since Leak Reflects Majority: Op-Ed