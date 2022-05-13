A Christian lawyer criticized Timothy Keller over his statement on abortion.

On Twitter, Keller, senior pastor of Redeemer Presbyterian Church in New York City, wrote that abortion should not cause division in the Church.

"I know abortion is a sin, but the Bible doesn't tell me the best political policy to decrease or end abortion in this country, nor which political or legal policies are most effective to that end. The current political parties will say that their policy most aligns morally with the Bible, but we are allowed to debate that and so our churches should not have disunity over debatable political differences!" part of the minister's series of tweets states.

But in his article on The Christian Post, Steven Begakis, a lawyer in Washington D.C., pointed out that there are two things that made Keller's argument "troubling."

Things That Make Keller's Argument "Troubling"

First, he called out the pastor's ambivalence over making abortion illegal, which he said is "an odd position to take" simply because the practice apparently means killing defenseless babies. He stressed that "Christians in good conscience" must work for its abolition. Though he said that Keller's statement implies this sentiment, it fails to provide "any satisfying explanation" of the reason "why."

Second, Begakis said that the pastor did not specify what "disunity" the Christians will have over the "politics of abortion."

He then explained that there are three biblical "senses" of unity in Christians.

First is spiritual unity, wherein the believers are united by the Spirit of Christ regardless of their views.

Next, believers are united sacramentally, wherein they become one body for sharing the sacraments of baptism and communion.

Finally, the lawyer said that Christians are united in doctrine over the teachings of Scriptural truth in the congregations.

"With these distinctions in mind, Keller's argument that 'churches should not have disunity' over the politics of abortion makes only partial sense," Begakis argued.

While the lawyer agrees on the pastor's point that a Christian's pro-choice political views should not be a ground for excommunication, he believes that a politician who promotes pro-abortion legislation should be excommunicated.

Further, he said that Keller is also "wrong" on doctrinal unity.

"Pastors must be willing to accept disunity and upset members of their congregation to teach the truth about abortion," he contended.

Also Read: H.B. Charles Jr. Urges Pastors To Preach The Gospel, Not Media Talking Points

The Pastor's Responsibility to Preach Against The Killing Of The Unborn

Recalling the Bible's position on shedding innocent blood in Proverbs 6:16-17, he declared that a pastor's refusal to preach against abortion just to avoid disunity fails to follow the example of Christ Whom, he said, "came not to bring peace, but a sword."

The lawyer proceeded by encouraging the Christians to pray for the church leaders that they will speak clearly about the truth on this issue, underscoring that the truth on abortion and saving unborn babies "is worth the cost of upset members, uncomfortable conversations, and split congregations."

In conclusion, he reminded about the pastors' responsibility in leading the church.

"Many Christians will be looking to pastors like Keller for spiritual guidance in a post-Roe world. The Lord will hold them accountable for whether they courageously guide the flock in the times ahead," Begakis warned.