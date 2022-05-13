Christian Musician David Crowder gave a clear picture of what faith deconstruction means through his personal experience and understanding, telling people how to approach the controversy.

Crowder told CBN News his views regarding "Faith Deconstructionism," a struggle that Christians face as they learn and study further the word of God. He noted that there's nothing controversial about the topic, even some people argue it is an "awakening," while others call it "dangerous" and contrary to God's Word.

He argued that examining your beliefs poses no risk. Though being a Christian for a long time, making "church music," and proclaiming the gospel since his junior years at Baylor University, Crowder wasn't an exception for questioning his faith.

He admitted that he formerly struggled with his faith and went through the deconstruction process. He claimed that it was what rescued him. Crowder said, "I had to dismantle it to discover the truth."

Understanding "Faith Deconstructionism"

To further understand the topic, CBN News consulted Dr. Corne Bekker, Dean of Divinity at Regent University. Bekker explained the two assumptions why Faith Deconstructionism existed. It's largely founded on what people believe, with two key assumptions, she said. First, Christians believed there is no absolute truth, a difficult matter for Christians. Second, is the premise that the environment influences the perception of truth more than truth itself.

Big personalities like Kevin Max of DC Talk, who now identifies as an ex-evangelical, have spearheaded the charge in Christian culture circles. Also, Christian rapper Lecrae, recently tweeted that he was "done with Christianity," but was actually "done with the institutional, corporatized, gentrified, politicized, culturally exclusive version of it."

Others, such as Skillet vocalist John Cooper and The Village Church pastor Matt Chandler, have adopted a different approach. Chandler likens the practice to abandoning one's faith. Chandler claimed that it is impossible to deconstruct once a person has experienced Jesus Christ's kindness and mercy.

Seek Help From Reliable Preacher

There were numerous illustrations that the Bible has provided, according to Bekker. He emphasized the significance of assessing and eliminating culture's imprint on one's faith, in light of God's Word. He warned that when Christians analyze their faith from the standpoint that there is no ultimate truth, they find themselves adrift in their emotions and life experiences under the dominant ideas of their society.

He said it's better to take it as "Wrestling with the word of God." However, he noted that it's essential that people know how to do it securely and aptly. He said that almost all students at Regent University have undergone "Faith Deconstructionism" or going through the situation.

To help students, they teach them the nature of God's Word and the discipline, letting them read it until the Word speaks to them. He stated that evaluating our beliefs in the context of our Christian upbringing can be beneficial through studying the Bible both alone and with others.

Crowder confirmed, claiming that reading the Bible every day has provided him with a basic yet foundational understanding of his faith.

Dr. Bekker's position on separating faith deconstruction from faith wrestling stems from his confidence in the Bible's infallible and eternal truth. He advises that if people have any questions, they should seek advice from a reliable preacher.

