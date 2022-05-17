The 57-year-old Grammy-nominated Wynonna Judd on Sunday praised God on primetime television and revealed plans to continue with "The Final Tour," supposedly set with her mom, Naomi, who died afterward from suicide.

Faithwire reported that Wynonna Judd reverenced God during the star-studded "Naomi Judd: A River Of Time Celebration" held by CMT at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. CMT said the event was meant to honor the late country music singer exactly 15 days after her death last April 30.

Wynonna Judd Honors God & Her Late Mother

After singing the 1991 hit "Love Can Build A Bridge," Wynonna confirmed if her performance was made live on television before saying that she would like to change things up. Then she pointed to the sky and declared she wanted her mother to hear what she was going to say and sing next. One of her band members then asked her what she wanted to do, to which she revealed a desire for spontaneity.

"I just want to keep going and make them sweat. No, I want to be spontaneous, because the God I believe in is Pentecostal!" Wynonna said.

She continued by repeating the refrain of "Love Can Build a Bridge" twice as she urged the audience to join. She later on in the program revealed why she wanted to push through with "The Final Tour." Entertainment Tonight explained that the tour was set sometime later this year for The Judds duo but Wynonna will now do it solo.

Wynonna cited Bono telling her once to give her fans what they want and not what she wanted. She pointed to the 2,500 roses that surrounded her on the stage that night, which she said meant the show must go on no matter how hard it was for her with her mother gone. She said she will rely on her fans for the strength she needed as she has done so for the last 38 years. Otherwise, she said she didn't think she should do so because she believes she couldn't go on without her mother.

"I will continue to sing. I made a decision, and I decided to share it on national television. After a lot of thought, I am gonna have to honor her and do this tour, because that is what you would want," Wynonna declared.

Also Read: Naomi Judd, Country Music Legend Known For Her Faith In Christ, Passes Away At 76

During the "Naomi Judd: A River Of Time Celebration," Wynonna's husband, Moser, played the drums with the Christ Church Choir in the singer's every performance. The Christ Church in Nashville is where they attend church.

Wynonna also performed "The Rose" with Brandi Carlile and "How Beautiful Heaven Must Be" with Ashley, among others. While Little Big Town performed "Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout the Good Old Days)" and Ashley McBryde tearfully sang "Love Is Alive."

Naomi Judd's Hidden Battle

As previously reported, Naomi died at the age of 76 in their home after she bid her children goodbye. Wynonna released a statement on the same day revealing that she lost her mother to mental illness. But her younger sister, actress Ashley Judd, revealed the next day during the Country Music Hall of Fame induction the real reason for their mother's death.

Ashley disclosed the incandescent rage she felt that her mother was stolen from her by the disease of mental illness, which was borne from the lifetime of injustices she suffered from childhood. Naomi accordingly planned on attending the induction and flew home with Wynonna but Ashley revealed she was not able to wait for it, which prompted her to apologize to the organizers for doing so.

My Herald Review said Naomi had been battling anxiety attacks and treatment-resistant depression due to rape from childhood. This was made difficult by her crisis pregnancy and Hepatitis C battle, which forced her to retire from The Judds. Naomi previously revealed her struggle with suicidal thoughts in her 2016 book, "River of Time," where she highlighted feeling more relief should a gunman kill her on stage.

RELATED NEWS: Naomi Judd's Daughter Wynonna Breaks Silence, Shares Psalm They Recited Before Country Singer Died