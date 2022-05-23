The pro-choice activist group Ruth Sent Us threatened protests outside Sen. Dick Durbin's home, sayingclaiming his Roman Catholic faith creates a "conflict of interest" with his duty to hold the Supreme Court accountable as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

In the aftermath of the Buffalo shooting, the Senate Judiciary Committee said Friday that Durbin is pushing the CEOs of Discord and Twitch about the role the platforms play in distributing hatred and extremist content and what they're doing in response, Fox News reported.

Ruth Sent Us, a group known for organizing rallies at Supreme Court justices' homes in the aftermath of the leaked draft judgment overturning the major abortion precedent Roe v. Wade, encouraged Durbin to "clean up SCOTUS first."

In a tweet, the group blasted him saying his faith blocked his role as a chair to hold hearings into corrupt Catholic justices.

Ruth Sent Us also posted a link to a Feb. 2018 article reporting that Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield, Illinois, opted to uphold a 2004 decision to reject Durbin's Holy Communion over his abortion votes, particularly his vote against the Pain-Capable Unborn Children's Protection Act in 2018.

Durbin's office did not reply to a Fox News Digital request for comment after hours.

Catholic Church Stands Abortion As Heinous Sin

The pro-choice group's post comes amid heightened discussion about Catholic leaders refusing to give pro-choice politicians Holy Communion.

Due to her anti-abortion position, San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone stated on Friday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would be denied Holy Communion. Cordileone wrote a letter to Pelosi, a catholic legislator, stating that she manifested a grave sin that cause a serious scandal for others. Such individuals are not to be admitted to Holy Communion, according to universal Church law, the archbishop added.

The San Francisco Examiner's editorial board urged Pope Francis to dismiss Cordileone for this.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church declared that direct abortion, or abortion willed as a purpose or a means, is profoundly against the moral law and that abortion and infanticide are heinous sins. They also stated that full cooperation constitutes a grave offense. This crime against human life has the canonical punishment of ex-communication, they added.

Rallies And Attacks On Churches

Following the revelation of Justice Alito's draft judgment in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization - the one that overturns Roe - Democrats have been outspoken in their support for abortion. Although Chief Justice John Roberts acknowledged the authenticity of the draft, it dates from February and does not represent the Court's current or final conclusion.

After Ruth Sent Us advocated for similar rallies in the aftermath of the historic leak, pro-choice activists have regularly targeted the homes of Supreme Court justices. Activists targeted Roman Catholic churches for protests, and Ruth Sent Us supported them. Vandals spray-painted "bans off our bodies" and "my body my choice" on the side of a church in Boulder, Colorado, earlier this month.

