Amidst the nation's Memorial Day celebration, a minister reminds the citizens about the price of freedom that American soldiers have had to pay dearly, sometimes with their own lives.

"When we look at the price paid by soldiers who come home wounded, or who don't come home at all, we realize the cost of deliverance from tyranny and oppression," David Jeremiah, pastor of Shadow Mountain Community Church in California, wrote on The Christian Post.

The pastor said that Christians have better understanding on this scenario, equating the soldiers who have sacrificed their lives to the Lord Jesus Christ Who paid man's freedom from sins with His own life on the cross.

Don't Take Freedom for Granted

Jeremiah lamented, however, that Christians at times forget this truth and "can become complacent and lose perspective" taking their freedom for granted, thinking that it "is the way it's always been."

He went on to explain that believers often do this in their Christian walk, forgetting that they are entitled to God's unconditional love, which He showed by giving up His only Son to die on the cross for their redemption from sin.

Recalling the words of Jesus in John 15:13, the minister remembers the people who are "laying down their lives" everyday for the American people.

He shared that in their own church, they have a lot of congregants who are members of the military.

"Over many years, my respect has grown for these men and women who willingly put their lives in danger for people who they don't know and will never meet. We proudly celebrate their service and sacrifice," the pastor declared.

Despite the grim reality of death in the battlefield, Jeremiah is comforted by the fact that someday, the fallen soldiers will be reunited with their loved ones in heaven, citing the prophet's statement in Daniel 12:2a.

The significance of Jesus' death on the cross lies in the beauty of resurrection, giving hope to people that they will be able to see their loved ones again after they are gone. God's promise of everlasting life in John 3:16 defies the evil truth of man's inevitable end being a mere mortal.

The minister then encouraged his readers to appreciate the heroes and not take them for granted, urging the former to remember the latter who are close to them, such as their relatives and family members of their neighbors and friends.

Be Grateful for Freedom

"Memorial Day is a sacred day to reflect and give thanks for these heroes who have purchased with their lives the lives we enjoy today. For Christians, It's the greatest modern-day illustration of how much Jesus loves us and wants us to be free from sin, pain, and death," he stressed.

In conclusion, he reiterated the relevance of remembering the military people's sacrifice in exchange for the peace that the people today enjoy in the "free world."

"Finally, as we stop by a graveside or raise a flag up the pole, take a moment to thank the Lord for how blessed we are to be the recipients of love and sacrifice," Jeremiah added.