A Christian couple is on the run to inspire others to lose excess weight through their victory on an effective and healthy lifestyle.

Jeff and Angela Jordan told CBN News about their weight loss journey. Their hard work paid off, Jeff lost 100 pounds while Angela lost 50 pounds.

Just like any other person, they both find it hard to execute especially since they have works and children to attend to every day. For Jeff, he reached 264 pounds at five feet nine inches tall while Angela weighed 195 at five feet three inches tall.

After being together for 25 years of marriage, the two gradually gained weight, especially during the pandemic. Angela said that her wedding ring caused a blockage in the circulation of blood on her finger. She also developed lower back pain just by doing simple tasks. Jeff also claimed that in his heaviest weight, he felt lethargic and mostly couldn't do any chores in their house.

The health implication of their excess weight drove the couple to make a change.

Enjoying Exercise With Accountability Partners

They started running as their exercise. Jeff was reluctant at first saying that he doesn't have time to exercise, but with God's help, he was finally able to start running. After running for some time, he said that he felt better and more active, regaining all the productivity that he missed.

Through the help of Kempsville Run Club, they found friendly accountability partners in their fitness journey. Jeff recalled that they have been asked about their goals and the two answered for health reasons. He said the club helped everyone else in achieving any goal in any form like running, ultra-marathon, or simply walking and jogging until the end of the street.

Maintaining Healthy Diet

Afterward, they were motivated to change also their diet. Through nutrition research, the couple cut off sugar and processed foods. Angela said they gradually shifted to consuming foods that provide better energy - whole grains, vegetables, beans, and fruit. According to her research, 97% of Americans lack Fiber. So, she went on a high-fiber diet which helped her to lose weight.

While maintaining a good source of food, they said it's also important to count food calories intake. Jeff explained that taking in fewer calories and burning more helps to lose weight.

Also Read: Chris Hemsworth Lost 20 Pounds With 500-Calorie Diet for Heart of the Sea

Healthy Lifestyle As Worship To God

After a year of dedication, the couple lost the excess weight. They said, "We feel 20 years younger! We feel so much more energetic and active!"

Angela said she stopped taking Ibuprofen for her back and her ring naturally comes off. The couple would like to inspire others to start their journey, "find the workout they love, eat healthier, and lose weight." Jeff added it's important that the exercise people would pursue was also enjoyable for them.

Aside from the physical benefits of what they're doing, Angela and Jeff claimed that in this activity, they have drawn themselves closer to the Lord. Angela said that she felt like went to church and worship when she was turning on worship music while on track. While Jeff committed to God every step that he will make to becoming physically fit. He said that his prayer was answered by God eventually.

Related Article: Health and Diet: Study Shows Homemade Meals can Lower Risk of Diabetes