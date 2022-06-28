Texas authorities are offering a reward for any information on the suspect in a possible road-rage incident that took the life of a pastor last week.

In Houston, Texas, police announced a reward for any information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrator of a possible road-rage accident that killed Rev. Ronald K. Mouton Sr. of East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church last week. Republican Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and Crime Stoppers of Houston have offered a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.

"This was just an innocent man traveling on a road near his church where he worked all the time," Rep. Lee, who knew Rev. Mouton for years, said as reported by the Christian Post. She described him as a man of love and service and a person who had a generous spirit. "He loved ministry. He was just doing the work of a pastor."

Church Announces Pastor's Death Following the Accident

In a Facebook post, East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church announced the passing of Rev. Mouton, saying that he was "known and loved by many" and describing him as "a gracious servant, a leader, and a friend." The obituary added, "As we begin to cope with the reality of his passing, we ask that you would respect our family's privacy during this time."

A comment on the Facebook post read, "Rev. Mouton was such a caring pastor who really loved people. He made a positive impression on everyone that he encountered! He will be greatly missed!"

Rev. Mouton leaves behind his wife of almost 40 years, four children, 10 grandchildren, a twin brother who is also a pastor, and other siblings. Pastor Lionel Flanagan of the East Houston Trinity Walk of Faith Ministry told Click2Houston that Rev. Mouton was a "loving father, husband, and friend," and a "wonderful pastor and a true man of God that lived and practiced what he preached."

Pastor Quinton Chad Foster of New York also offered condolences on Facebook, describing the late pastor's "heart for people" and "passion for preaching." Rev. Mouton's lifelong friend, Bishop James Dixon, said that the pastor's death has caused a "depth of the pain" and "shattering of the heart" among preachers who knew him and his congregation. Meanwhile, Chair of Public Safety for the Super Neighborhood Alliance Tomaro Bell remembered Rev. Mouton as respected and established figure in the community, describing him as "a pillar of this community for decades."

Reverend was a Victim of Road Rage Incident

Rev. Mouton, who was 58 years old and had served the East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church for more than 30 years, was shot at about 5 p.m. on Friday at 6400 Gulf Freeway on the feeder road at Gould Street, located near the church, ABC 13 reported. Witnesses said that the pastor was involved in a road rage dispute with a driver who drove a black sedan.

Video surveillance from Pusch and Nguyen Injury Lawyers showed Rev. Mouton's car crash after he was shot. The white car was seen losing control, almost hitting a person, and then striking a telephone pole. Authorities have not identified which car the suspect had been in, but believe that there would be more witnesses as the crime occurred right beside a busy freeway.



