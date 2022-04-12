A 38-year-old ordained pastor from Dallas, Texas involved with various street ministries died last Wednesday, April 6, from a gunshot inflicted by an unknown suspect.

According to The Christian Post, Karl Arthur Hollins, Jr. is a father of six and an ordained pastor engaged in street services. Based on his Obituary, Hollins was born on November 5, 1983.

Hollins, who is also referred to as Apostle Hollins, supervised a prison ministry in the community he grew up in. Hollins worked as a security guard and even shared on Facebook about British knight-style security guard uniforms being back in style a few hours before his demise.

The Dallas Police Department announced on Saturday on its Facebook page that Hollins was shot at approximately 7 p.m. on Wednesday while he was at the 3400 block of Harmon Street. The Dallas Police Department said on its website that homicide detectives are asking help from the public for any information they have regarding the murder of Hollins. The department highlighted that a $5,000 reward will be given by Crime Stoppers for any information forwarded to them that will lead to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Morning News reported that the police arrived at Harmon Street after responding to reports of a shooting. They arrived on the scene with Hollins lying on the street with a gunshot wound. The Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived and took Hollins to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Fox 4 News added that the Dallas Police Department is still investigating the matter and are unaware of the suspect's motive for the murder. Hollins' family is similarly at a loss as to why he was murdered. What they knew, however, was that the pastor took a break from work on Wednesday.

The next thing they hear from him is his death. As such, Hollins' siblings and mother are still in shock and have had not the time to process their loss. Hollin's sister, Crystal, told Fox 4 News of losing her brother at a very young age.

"My brother did not live to 40. That is devastating and it hasn't settled with me just yet. I haven't had time because I need to be strong for my momma," Crystal said.

Friends and acquaintances, based on comments posted on his Facebook account, were also surprised by Hollin's sudden and tragic demise. One spoke of how unbelievably short his time in this life was. Most comments offered condolences to the bereaved family and a few offered their assistance for the family's any need.

On the other hand, Hollin's mother, Tammy Jones recounted the goodness of his son in an interview with Fox 4 News.

"Awesome man of God, awesome man of God. He taught me what a man is supposed to do for a woman, as a man," Jones said.

The family has requested the public on Saturday to give them privacy, out of respect, through the pastor's Facebook page. Information on viewing services has been coursed through a certain Reanee. The request was reiterated by Jones a day after, stressing their need to mourn their loss in private.

"Please respect the family. Leave them in peace, allow them to mo(u)rn in peace," Jones stressed.

Meanwhile, the family has chosen the Bethesda Memorial Funeral Directors & Crematory Services in DeSoto for Hollins' funeral services. The schedule of his services, however, is still pending. One of his children, Ja'Zyria, posted on his tribute wall and expressed love and gratitude for the late pastor.

"Dad I love you. My life will never be the same without you. I will miss you so so much. I am thankful that I got to laugh and talk to you for the last time. I promise to make you proud. I love you twin," Ja'Zyria said.

The tribute wall also contained a message from his wife, Donyell Smith, who expressed gratitude that the late pastor knew how much she and their daughter love him very much. Smith said that Hollin's demise is not goodbye but only "see you later."

A great friend of Hollins, Vivian Murray, also posted in the tribute wall and expressed gratitude to God that Hollins came into her life and her church family life. Murray regarded Hollins as a gift from God for so many people. She also called him a praying friend who she'll miss truly for the rest of her life.

As per Hollin's YouTube Channel, the Apostle was engaged in the New Life Community Outreach Ministry, the New Life Street Ministry, and the Tribe Of Judah Street Ministry, for which he posted his last video four months ago.